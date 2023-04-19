Aperture Venture Capital Co-Leads Seed Investment in Pro Platforms Inc.

Aperture VC and Social Leverage Back Pro Platforms to Revolutionize Home Improvement Technology for Contractors: $10M in Project Volume since December launch.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture Venture Capital, a seed stage venture firm that invests in diverse founders building the future of fintech and enterprise software, formally announced its investment in Pro Platforms Inc., a disruptive fintech startup focused on home improvement and construction. The company raised a $4.7 million venture round led by Aperture VC and Social Leverage, with participation by GS Futures, Hustle Fund, and other notable investors. Pro Platforms was founded by a diverse team including Santo J. Leo, Blake Virgilio Carter, Jana Houston, and Jake Ricca. The strength of its diverse team, in conjunction with its location in an emerging technology hub in South Florida, makes Pro Platforms a strong fit for Aperture's unique fund thesis.

"Santo and the Pro Platforms team are building the future of payments for the home improvement industry," said Garnet Heraman, Managing Partner of Aperture VC. "Their product vision and passion for execution are game-changers for contractors long underserved by technology," he continued.

Simultaneously, Pro Platforms announced it has emerged from stealth mode with the launch of its Construct CRM platform for contractors. Construct CRM is the first all-in-one, one-size-fits-all home improvement contractor operating system. In just 4 months since beta launch in December, the platform has already assisted with over $1million in home improvement project volume per week and is growing rapidly month over month. Construct CRM helps with customer acquisition, sales, customer and project management, field management, scheduling, dispatch accounting, invoicing, billing, collections, and more. The company plans to expand its platform later this year to include free treasury management and payment processing to help contractors with cash flow.

Santo J. Leo, CEO of Pro Platforms, commented, "I am thrilled to have the support of Aperture Venture Capital and Social Leverage as we revolutionize the home improvement industry through technology. With the launch of Construct CRM, we are empowering contractors with a comprehensive solution that streamlines their operations and improves their cash flow." He added, "Aperture's corporate partners in banking and insurance are an important competitive advantage for us as we continue to expand and innovate in this space."

About Aperture Venture Capital

Aperture Venture Capital is a new investing paradigm developed to back diverse founders across the US who are using financial innovation to build the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture VC's investors include leading Fortune 1000 corporations committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. These corporate partners, along with other mission-aligned investors, provide support, resources, and expertise that accelerate growth, increase distribution, and enhance the funding options for Aperture VC's portfolio companies. For more information, visit aperturevc.com .

Press Inquiries: Marjorie King, [email protected], 949 414 7884

SOURCE Aperture VC