Apervita Appoints David Yakimischak as New Chief Technology Officer

In his role, David will oversee the development and execution teams of Apervita's products, including technology development, operations (DevOps), engineering and quality assurance. He also will lead the effort to scale the company's digital platform, which enables digital quality measurement, clinical intelligence, value-based contract monitoring and provider performance measurement.

Most recently, David served as CTO at ConnectiveRx, which provides tech-enabled commercialization services to leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to help patients get on and stay on prescribed medications.

Prior to that, he oversaw the scaling of Surescripts, the first nationwide health information network in the United States. During his tenure, the Surescripts network grew from a few hundred to 14 million prescriptions per day. In his roles of CTO and general manager, he led the growth and expansion of the network, which has become a foundational element of U.S. health information exchange.

In his role as Surescripts chief quality officer, he led a first-of-its-kind effort with standards bodies, technology vendors and medical professionals to develop an industry-wide approach to measuring and improving the accuracy and overall quality of digital prescriptions and information relating to a patient's eligibility, formulary and medication history.

"My experience in building scalable healthcare technology and collaborative platforms aligns perfectly with my new role of developing Apervita's innovative solutions," said Yakimischak. "I joined Apervita because I am beyond impressed with how its flexible and configurable platform is in tune with where healthcare is now, and more importantly, where it's headed. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to build the next generations of the Apervita platform, which will intersect digital measures, value-based contract performance and clinical pathways to further enable the Learning Health System."

David joins a growing executive team. This year, Apervita added Rick Howard as chief product officer; Rick Ratliff as chief commercial officer; Miya Gray as SVP of customer success; and Kareem Saad as president and COO.

"The work Yak did in helping us build Surescripts proved the value of scalable platforms that improve our industry's care processes," said Apervita CEO Kevin Hutchinson. "Now he brings that knowledge and expertise to Apervita to build and deploy solutions for payers, providers, and other stakeholders. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Yak again. The leadership team we've assembled will broaden our reach and scale at the speed the market demands."

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality measurement, clinical intelligence and value optimization. We empower payers, providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer and run analytics on value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company is headquartered in Chicago.

