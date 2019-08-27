Apervita Appoints New CEO to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

"Together with our founding CEO, the board felt this post-merger moment was a natural time to make a smooth leadership transition," said Jim Bradley, chairman of the board of directors at Apervita. "We couldn't be more excited to have Kevin join us as we chart this next chapter for the combined Apervita Qcentive company."

Kevin has held a variety of executive and board roles within healthcare over his 30+ year career. He helped revolutionize how health information is exchanged as the founding CEO and president of Surescripts, a national platform enabling healthcare stakeholders to transact business and share clinical information to support patient care. Under his leadership, the Surescripts network grew to become the largest care coordination network in the country.

Following Surescripts, Kevin served as CEO of Prematics, a leading provider of mobile technology connecting health plans to providers to improve both the coordination and quality of care for health plan members. Earlier in his career, he was also an early leader in the electronic health record market, serving as the Chief Operating Officer of MedicaLogic/Medscape, one of the pioneering EHRs. Kevin has served as an advisor and board member of numerous technology and non-profit organizations including dbMotion, SourceMed, PatientPing, Dell Computer (Life Sciences), TransforMed, and the University of Oklahoma.

Kevin's recognized expertise led to his 2005 selection to serve as a commissioner and technology industry advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and a 2009 appointment to serve on the first federal Health Information Technology Standards Committee advising the Office of the National Coordinator.

"I'm thrilled to join Apervita and begin to work with our clients to further advance value-based healthcare in this country," Hutchinson said. "As the industry transitions to new payment models and risk sharing accelerates, the need for solutions to manage both the clinical and financial risk of patient care will grow exponentially. Apervita is uniquely suited to be that platform for payers, providers, regulators and other stakeholders."

"As a founding CEO, it's gratifying for such an accomplished and well-respected leader as Kevin to join Apervita as the company grows its network beyond 1,500 hospitals and health plans," said Apervita founder Paul Magelli. "As they get to know and work with Kevin, I expect our clients and partners will be as energized and excited as I am; I look forward to the next chapter of growth under his leadership. Kevin's track record of building industry-scale connected healthcare networks makes him perfect to lead our growth."

Founded in 2012, Apervita provides collaborative analytics for payers, providers and other stakeholders who are pursuing value-based healthcare. To expand its solution set, Apervita announced a merger with Boston-based Qcentive earlier this month. The combined company now offers a comprehensive set of solutions for quality measurement, provider engagement and the administration of value-based contracts.

About Apervita

Apervita, Inc. is the trusted collaboration platform for value-based healthcare. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality, and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in five hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 1 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. Founded in 2012, the company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.

