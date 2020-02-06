Apervita Appoints New President-COO to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

Over his 20+ year career, Kareem has leveraged his expertise in healthcare and life science businesses, helping scale both startups and larger organizations. Most recently he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Sema4, a Mount Sinai Health System venture that focused on developing and delivering patient-centered health intelligence solutions. There he helped lead the corporate strategy and transformation since the company's spinout from the health system. He also spearheaded the completion of the company's first external round of financing and helped scale the organization as it tripled in revenue, reaching in excess of $200M of topline revenue over a three-year span.

"We're fortunate to have someone of Kareem's caliber and diversified healthcare background to lead our operational initiatives," said Kevin Hutchinson, Apervita CEO. "As a leader in next-generation quality measurement and value-based collaboration, Kareem's experience in forging new markets and launching new solutions for payers and providers will serve our clients well. Kareem's leadership capabilities and proven track record sets the company up for accelerated success as we prepare to further grow and scale our business in 2020."

Prior to joining Sema4, Kareem served as the Chief Commercial Officer/EVP of Strategy and Business Development at SourceMed, where he led a series of transactions that culminated in the sale and merger of the company with Surgical Information Systems (SIS). Working to deliver scalable technology solutions to improve clinical quality and financial metrics of clients in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem, earlier in his career Kareem served as a director in Dell's Healthcare and Life Sciences division where he was responsible for managing $180M of their healthcare partner program. Prior to that, he held several executive roles in biotech and healthcare technology startups as well as leading the Information Based Medicine commercial group at IBM's Healthcare Life Sciences business, helping grow that business to $100M in less than five years.

"Apervita is poised to transform the way payers and providers collaborate in the value-based healthcare system and I'm honored to join the team at such a pivotal time," Saad said. "Along with Kevin Hutchinson and the rest of the executive team, I look forward to realizing our strategic vision and significantly accelerating our ability to bring innovative solutions to the market."

Kareem holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology with a minor in computer science from the University of British Columbia and an MBA with a concentration in economics and finance from the University of Chicago.

Founded in 2012, Apervita provides collaborative analytics for payers, providers and other stakeholders who are pursuing value-based healthcare and offers a comprehensive set of solutions for quality measurement, provider engagement and the administration of value-based contracts.

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted collaboration platform for value-based healthcare. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in five hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.

