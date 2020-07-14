Apervita Appoints New SVP of Customer Success to Lead Company's Next Phase of Customer-Centric Growth

Over her 20 years of experience, Miya has worked with various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, including payers, PBMs, pharmacies, EMR/EHR vendors and health systems; and has held a variety of leadership roles in healthcare interoperability, customer relationship management, technology innovation and operations. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations at BrainScope, an award-winning medical device company. There she focused on the organization's transition from a clinical and technology-centered organization to a highly customer-centric organization.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have someone as experienced and accomplished as Miya to lead Apervita's customer engagement strategy," said Kareem Saad, President & Chief Operations Officer at Apervita. "Given her proven track record of managing the customer experience from training to post-implementation to the delivery of value-add professional services, Miya's leadership capabilities position the company well as we further grow and scale our business. Not only will she ensure the scalable delivery of our customer-centric solutions, but she will help our organization establish lasting trusted relationships with our customers, including payers, providers and other healthcare stakeholders."

Miya got her start in healthcare at Bon Secours Health System, where she worked on a large enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation team and later managed the electronic procurement operations and relationships for the entire health system. After that and over the course of the organization's growth from a startup to an industry-leading platform, she worked at Surescripts, a nation-wide healthcare network, where she held a variety of senior leadership roles that focused on managing, growing and evolving customer-facing teams, including customer experience, integration, solutions engineering, and customer success.

"I'm excited to join Apervita at such a critical phase in its growth and firmly believe their collaborative and market-driven approach to help transform healthcare aligns well with my customer-focused and results-driven approach to building and managing meaningful customer relationships," said Gray. "I look forward to partnering with Kareem and the rest of the team to help scale our operations and deliver innovative solutions to the market."

Miya holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Science degree in engineering economic systems & OR from Stanford University.

Founded in 2012, Apervita provides quality improvement, value-based contract administration and interoperability solutions that empower payers, providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts.

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality improvement, value-based contract administration and interoperability. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.

