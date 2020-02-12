Apervita becomes first company to receive NCQA eCQM Certification using CQL-based engine

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apervita, the leading healthcare platform for value-based collaboration, today announced it is the first company to certify electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) using a proprietary clinical quality language (CQL) ingestion engine.

Healthcare enterprises using Apervita can build, test and execute measures in just 14 hours per measure on average, compared to the 3 to 6 months traditionally required to code each measure in custom environments using older languages and approaches SQL and SAS. The reduced latency in building and running these measures empowers healthcare organizations to quickly identify data issues and proactively improve quality on a continuous basis.

The speed and efficiency of the Apervita quality measure engine, QMeasure™, comes in part from being specifically and natively built to leverage clinical quality language (CQL). CQL is a new Health Level 7 International logic standard that supports both eCQMs and clinical decision support. It allows the portability and easy implementation of standard quality measures and decision support across disparate technology systems without requiring manual translation by a human developer.

"Apervita's eCQM certification using a CQL engine is another huge step forward in healthcare quality innovation," said Dr. Michael Barr, Executive Vice President of Quality Measurement and Research Group at NCQA.

The certification advances Apervita's innovative efforts in the digital quality space, building on its inpatient quality measure execution capabilities used by more than 2,500 hospitals in the U.S.

Apervita is NCQA-certified for 12 measures for eCQMs for the 2019 performance/reporting period, with an additional 25 ambulatory measures to be certified by the end of first quarter, 2020. Customers will be able to use the newly certified Apervita QMeasure solution for the 2019 eCQM performance/reporting period for programs including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) programs.

QMeasure also supports custom programs for both payers and providers using additional measures that can be expressed in CQL.

"The value our customers are realizing by executing measures with a CQL-based engine is unique and unprecedented," said Apervita CEO Kevin Hutchinson. "Health enterprises can now execute eCQMs with speed and efficiency to proactively monitor and improve quality. Becoming the first to offer that engine with NCQA-certified measures is the next step in building on that value."

NCQA is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA's eCQM Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with eCQM specifications and the ability to report eCQMs using the Quality Reporting Document Architecture (QRDA) Categories I and III.

NCQA eCQM Certification is a service mark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). QMeasure is a trademark of Apervita, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted collaboration platform for value-based healthcare. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.

About NCQA

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Schallhorn, Vice President, Marketing, Apervita

michelle.schallhorn@apervita.com

Lisa Anderson, Assistant Director of Measure Validation, NCQA

landerson@ncqa.org

SOURCE Apervita, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.apervita.com

