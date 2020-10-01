Apervita Joins The Sequoia Project

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apervita , a trusted healthcare technology leader delivering innovative technology solutions to payers, providers and other stakeholders, today announced their membership to The Sequoia Project , an independent, non-profit, public-private collaborative that works together to overcome hurdles that prevent the flow of health data.

As a member of The Sequoia Project, Apervita joins an elite group of key contributors who focus on solving real-world health data challenges. The collaborative brings together public and private stakeholders in forums such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative to overcome interoperability barriers. Membership will provide Apervita with the unique opportunity to help shape the future of healthcare and to collaborate with some of the industry's most forward-thinking visionaries.

The Sequoia Project, chartered to advance the implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange, supports multiple, independently governed initiatives ranging from emergency preparedness to anti-information blocking.

The Sequoia Project also is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), for which it will develop, implement and maintain the Common Agreement component of TEFCA and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process.

"Apervita shares The Sequoia Project's common goals of advancing interoperability and nationwide health information exchange," said Kevin Hutchinson, Apervita CEO. "We remain committed to cross-vendor industry collaboration to solve some of the toughest health data problems once and for all."

Apervita's interoperability solutions, which launched in June , leverage existing multi-tenant and multi-affiliate platform technology to manage the complex web of transactions to support ONC and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) compliance at scale, as well as to enable additional data-sharing requirements between health systems and payers. This saves industry stakeholders the resources it would require to develop efficient data-sharing technology themselves. Apervita also executes on a single-patient basis, which allows for their solutions to be transactional, ensuring no data is retained, and no secondary data is required.

Apervita's platform enables payers, providers and other stakeholders to exchange data and applications. Apervita offers its users flexibility to choose modules that best suit their data-sharing and compliance needs. Apervita's initial set of modules include an application programming interface (API) builder; management and compliance; patient authentication and access management; and transaction management and reporting.

In addition to its interoperability solutions, Apervita's newest performance management solutions include QMaaSTM, the industry's first cloud-based digital quality measurement platform to make real-time provider quality measurement consistent; and QPayTM, a platform for payers and providers to jointly manage value-based contracts in their networks.

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality measurement, clinical intelligence, value optimization and interoperability. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer and run analytics on value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company is headquartered in Chicago.

Media contact

Michelle Schallhorn

Vice President, Marketing, Apervita

[email protected]

SOURCE Apervita, Inc.