Apes Hill Barbados' 18-Hole Course Garners Golfweek Top 100 International Honors

ST. JAMES, Barbados, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfweek released its 2024 "Top 100 International Courses" list and the championship 18-hole layout at Apes Hill Barbados debuts in the inaugural compilation at No. 72.

Golfweek's Best has ranked classic and modern international courses in the past, but 2024 marks the first year all ages of courses have been combined to build one comprehensive ranking outside the U.S.

The brainchild of golf architect Ron Kirby, Apes Hill is ranked fifth in "Golfweek's 2024 Top 50 Courses You Can Play" in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Atlantic Islands.

Collecting honors is the norm for Apes Hill. It was recently named Development of the Year by Golf Inc. Magazine, and it shined at the 2023 World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi last fall, winning four categories, including 'World's Best Golf Real Estate Venue', 'World's Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility', and best new golf course in both Barbados and the Caribbean.

Kirby's design debuted in 2022 and was immediately cited as a 'must-play' venue with stunning, unrivalled views of the Caribbean Sea to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. The layout is perched 1,000 feet above sea level and set within 475 acres of natural terrain where Barbados green monkeys roam. The resort also offers a state-of-the-art Performance Centre and floodlit driving range, while a family friendly nine-hole par-3 golf course is close to completion.

Apes Hill hosted a Legends Tour event led by property ambassador and Masters Champion, Ian Woosnam. The elite players praised the course routing and ingenious holes that are maintained in part by an irrigation system that collects rainwater in its 58-million-gallon reservoir. Teamed with using local seaweed, manure and compost for fertilizer to redirect rainfall through bioswales to recharge aquifers, Apes Hill's dedication to the environment is unwavering and recently illuminated by achieving Audubon International certification for its enviro and sustainability best practices.

Sustainability permeates virtually everything at Apes Hill with its farm producing fresh herbs, edible flowers, bananas, breadfruit trees and honey to provide for the on-site restaurants at the 20th Hole and Noisy Cricket.

Apes Hill's family-friendly accommodations start with three-bedroom courtyard villas, framed by Barbados' natural coral and foliage. All feature a private swimming pool with ocean views never far away. Each villa is oriented to catch natural light, breezes and breathtaking vistas allowing for complete privacy or entertaining in equal measure.

