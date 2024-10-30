Apes Hill Barbados Champions Sustainability at Luxury Resort Residential Property
Oct 30, 2024, 19:25 ET
ST. JAMES, Barbados, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury resorts and real estate communities are stepping up their commitment to sustainability, aiming not only to offer world-class facilities but also to protect the environment and contribute to the well-being of surrounding ecosystems. A key marker of this dedication is certification by organizations such as Audubon International, which provides rigorous environmental standards for golf courses and resorts.
Apes Hill in Saint James, Barbados, is leading the way in eco-friendly practices while offering unforgettable experiences. The blossoming resort and residential community is designed with sustainability at its core, ensuring that gardens, golf, real estate, and luxury lifestyle can thrive without harming the local environment.
Sustainability is a way of life at Apes Hill. With 60 acres dedicated to farming livestock, 40 beehives, vegetable gardens, and 17 acres for fruit trees, it is committed to preserving biodiversity. Planting passion fruit, lime trees, and other local trees helps reinforce a vibrant ecosystem. An abundant garden provides many items used in the first-class cuisine served at Apes Hill.
Apes Hill rests along the Barbados Ridge Accretionary Prism, an underwater mountain range that stretches from Trinidad to Puerto Rico. This geological wonder, one few exposed accretionary prisms on Earth, unveils a world of unparalleled vistas and a rich tapestry of natural history.
Sustainability and Environmental Practices:
This holistic approach has earned Apes Hill its recognition as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, cementing its status as one of the Caribbean's top sustainable golf resorts.
