Apes Hill Barbados Welcomes Staysure Legends Tour to Luxury Resort Residential Community, April 24-26; Hosted by Masters and Ryder Cup Champion Ian Woosnam

ST. JAMES, Barbados, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apes Hill Barbados, the Caribbean's rising luxury resort-residential golf and lifestyle community, will once again welcome the Staysure Legends Tour from April 24–26, as many of the game's most celebrated players compete in one of golf's most spectacular settings.

The championship 18-hole course at Apes Hill is complemented by a 9-hole short course, Little Apes, a Performance Center with cutting edge tech to hone a player's game, and an island green 19th hole.

In its third consecutive year at Apes Hill, the Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam continues to grow in stature, bringing major champions, Ryder Cup players and tour winners to an environment that blends championship competition with luxury living, wellbeing and natural beauty. Adding to this year's field is the Legends Tour debut of 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, whose career includes a FedEx Cup title and multiple victories on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, is eager for his return to Barbados.

"I haven't been to Barbados for 20 years, but it's a beautiful place and the Apes Hill course looks incredible," he said. "I'm excited to make my Legends Tour debut in such a spectacular setting."

Hosted by Masters Champion and Apes Hill Ambassador Ian Woosnam, the event reinforces the property's growing international prominence. "Players immediately recognized Apes Hill as something special," he said. "It delivers top-level competition while showcasing the beauty and hospitality that make Barbados unique."

Perched 1,000 feet above sea level, Apes Hill features sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, cooling trade winds and a championship course that has earned global acclaim. The resort was recently named one of only seven new additions to Golf World's Top 100 World Resorts list—the only Caribbean entrant—highlighting its appeal beyond golf, including accommodations, amenities, and wellbeing offerings.

Beyond the course, Apes Hill defines tropical serenity through a curated lifestyle that includes racquet sports, nature experiences, farm-to-table dining and family-friendly wellness programming. Its sustainability ethos is central, with the property proudly Audubon International certified and featuring a bioswale system, extensive rainwater catchment and on-site farm gardens.

The field also includes defending champion Scott Hend, Open Champion Paul Lawrie and U.S. Open winner Michael Campbell. The event will again feature The Legends Experience, offering amateurs the opportunity to compete alongside golf icons.

For more information, visit www.apeshill.com or call +1 246 538-0590.

SOURCE Apes Hill Barbados