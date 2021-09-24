Apesonic Launches Sleep Aid Earbuds with Charitable Efforts for Wildlife on Indiegogo

Designed with an emphasis on comfort, style, and ease of use, Apesonic's Mist earbuds sport a wide range of features designed to make it the most ergonomic earbud on the market. Equipped with calming sounds for relaxation and sleep aid, users can embrace the harmony of ocean waves, soft rain, and more, or their music of choice. The low-profile earbuds are comfortable with a half-in-ear fit and feature an open design for listening to ambient sound without obstruction - ideal for exercise.

"When developing the Mist earbuds, we wanted to bring out the most ergonomic and user-friendly audio solution for consumers, but offer it at an affordable price point," said Ramon Tsui, CEO of Apesonic. "Our mantra at Apesonic is to create high quality lifestyle products while maintaining our company's core values, which is why we donate $1 for every purchase to conservation efforts targeted at ensuring wild, natural living spaces for primates."

Offering 6 hours of continuous music playback on a full charge and 24 hours of additional power available from the charging case, comfort and quality are no longer mutually exclusive with the Mist earbuds. Weighing only 4 grams and featuring a non-invasive open design, the Mist earbuds enable extended comfort for even the longest of sessions.

Apesonic's Mist earbuds are now available on Indiegogo for $25, with an MSRP of $60.

About Apesonic

Founded in 2020, Apesonic is a small business that is connected to both nature and its roots. The youthful brand strives to provide high-quality audio at an affordable price with great customer service all while contributing to the preservation of ape habitats by donating $1 of every purchase toward maintaining wildlife conservation. Apesonic's audio gear targets both tech early adopters and socially-conscious consumers.

