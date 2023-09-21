APEX Accelerators Hosts First National APEX Day on Oct. 12, 2023

Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC)

21 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

APEX Accelerators, formerly Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs), Celebrate Small Business Client Wins in Government Contracting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Accelerators (formerly Procurement Technical Assistance Centers) will host National APEX Day on October 12, 2023, in U.S. cities nationwide. The event, previously known as National PTAC Day, will celebrate the success of the tens of thousands of small businesses that have leveraged APEX Accelerators' training and technical assistance to successfully compete for and win federal, state, and local government contracts. This is the first national event for APEX Accelerators since rebranding from PTACs last year.

A nationwide network of over 90 APEX Accelerators, with over 300 local offices, is made up of more than 600 dedicated procurement professionals who work to help local businesses successfully sell their products and services to government agencies. In 2022, the APEX Accelerator network served over 56,000 clients and helped them win over $24 billion in government contracts and subcontracts.

APEX Accelerators have served the small business community for over 38 years, helping to expand the number of qualified small businesses competing for government contracts. "APEX Accelerators embrace the challenge of helping small and innovative businesses bring products and services to government markets with their cutting-edge skills and technologies, while maintaining essential security and cost-effectiveness. Hundreds of billions of dollars of revenue provide good jobs all across our country," says Dave Pease, President of APTAC, the national association of APEX Accelerators.

National APEX Day is a series of in-person and virtual events and community outreach at local and state levels. For more information about National APEX Day, please visit https://www.aptac-us.org/apexday2023 and join the conversation on social media at #APEXDAY2023.

About the APEX Program: Originally named the Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP), the Program was authorized by Congress in 1985 in an effort to expand the number of businesses capable of participating in the government marketplace. Administered by the Department of Defense's Office of Small Business Programs, the program provides matching funds through cooperative agreements with state and local governments and non-profit organizations to operate APEX Accelerators for the purpose of providing assistance to all businesses – particularly small businesses – interested in participating in the government marketplace. Learn more at http://www.aptac-us.org.  

Media Contact:
Tiffany Scroggs
360-464-6041
[email protected]

SOURCE Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC)

