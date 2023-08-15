Apex Assembly Ranks No. 2,175 on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

For a second year in a row Apex Assembly is ranked in the Top 50% on the Inc. 5000 List for 2023
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. Magazine released its 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. Apex Assembly is honored to share its second time being recognized on this list in the top 50%, ranking at 2,175!
In 2017, Alejandro Mordasini, Becky Kuperhand, and Daniel Jennings combined their years of experience in the events industry to create Apex Assembly. Their shared goal was to host outstanding events and help industry leaders evolve their companies.
After receiving the announcement of their 2023 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, Apex Assembly's Cofounders reflected on the achievement.
"Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the US by Inc. Magazine for the second year in a row is a testament to the quality, hard work, and dedication we have to our industry. Our ability to provide our attendees with such high-level engagements and education while enabling our sponsors with opportunities for connections and business potential is what makes this recognition especially meaningful. We look forward to continued innovation, possibilities, and growth."
The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking system focused on a company's success by looking at total profits and development. For this year's list companies were ranked based on the revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
Some additional achievements list include Apex Assembly ranking at 160 for companies in New York, 183 for companies in the tri-state area, and 228 in the Business Products & Services industry.
Between 2019 and 2022, Apex Assembly excelled in evolving its business model to meet the needs of members and clients. They successfully overcame dynamic challenges during Covid-19 and in a post-pandemic world while continuing to grow as an organization. In addition to revenue growth, they also expanded their team from 15 to 50+ incredible employees.
Landing the 2,175 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a monumental accomplishment that speaks to the hard work and dedication that makes up Apex Assembly. They are ready to take industry leaders straight to the top!
About Inc. Magazine For over 40 years Inc. Magazine has been the leading resource and ranking platform for startup and growing companies. Curating a bank of resources, Inc. Magazine has helped entrepreneurs and CEOs grow and develop their organizations.
Using a meticulous evaluation process, Inc. Magazine created the Inc. 5000 List. It is the most prestigious ranking system for American companies.
