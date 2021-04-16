APEX Biologix Expands its Footprint Through Investment by Desert Highlands Regenerative

"We have handpicked APEX Biologix to be the vehicle to grow and expand this industry like never before." Jeff Frey, CCO Tweet this

"We have handpicked APEX Biologix to be the vehicle to grow and expand this industry like never before. They have set the foundation with superior products evidenced by proven results. We are bullish about the future by providing the best products in regenerative medicine for our physicians and their patients," said Jeff Frey, APEX Biologix Chief Commercial Officer & Partner, Desert Highlands Regenerative.

The investment into APEX Biologix aligns with DHR's strategy to provide physicians with specialized training, comprehensive business services, and premier supplies to improve their practices and enhance the lives of the patients they treat. Purchasing APEX Biologix furthers the company's goal of becoming the premier leader in regenerative medicine products.

"The integration of APEX Biologix and Desert Highlands Regenerative will leverage additional capital resources and distribution assets to dramatically expand APEX's audience and reach into new markets that we've not serviced before. Our physicians will continue to receive the same level of high-quality products and services they have come to expect from APEX Biologix," said Troy Openshaw, President.

About APEX Biologix

Established in 2014, APEX Biologix is a registered medical equipment manufacturer. An industry leader, APEX Biologix is dedicated to the science and research of regenerative medicine and its potential by supplying physicians with the best products on the market to treat their patients.

APEX Biologix offers a lineup of autologous products through their XCELL systems: XCELL Platelet-Rich Plasma, XCELL Bone Marrow Concentration and XCELL Protein Concentration. In addition to these products APEX Biologix offers an array of allograft and wound care options as well.

In accordance with their mission to provide physicians specialized training, APEX Biologix sponsors an educational arm called Advanced Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) where many of the best physicians in the world share their specialized knowledge of regenerative medicine.

APEX Biologix currently serves all 50 states and multiple countries globally, with over 2,000 active physician clients.

