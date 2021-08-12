Apex-Brasil Press Meeting at 2021 Offshore Technology Conference to Spotlight Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investors in Brazil's Oil and Gas Sector, Including Upcoming Pre-Salt Oil Auctions

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil (The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) is organizing a press meeting during this year's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) to highlight the impressive growth in Brazilian oil and gas production and development, including in natural gas. The press meeting is taking place Monday, August 16th, CST 3:45 pm and will feature remarks from Brazil's top oil and gas experts, including Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque, Brazil's National Petroleum Agency (ANP) General Director Rodolfo Saboia, and Roberto Escoto, Managing Director at Apex-Brasil.

During the press meeting session, the industry leaders and the subject matter experts will cover many opportunities for investors interested in Brazil. Those opportunities include energy and oil and gas areas, including the upcoming October 2021 auction of 92 blocks that comprise Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar, and Santos Basins, and the December 2021 auction of the Brazil-based Atapu and Sépia pre-salt fields. The December auction alone, which is estimated to be one of the largest in history, is expected to drive investments of USD 38.3 billion by 2050 and account for 15% of the national oil output in the country by 2030. The speakers will explain why Brazil is a key growth market for investors to watch in this sector. Consider that the total production of 3.1 million barrels per day (or 2.8% of the world total) is expected to reach 5.3 million barrels a day by 2030 due to a full calendar of competitive auctions, which would position Brazil as a top-five oil producer in the world.

"Brazil is ready to grow production and take a leading position in the oil and gas sector. This will be made possible by new investments in mature fields, development of pre-salt fields, offshore blocks in the exploratory phase, and a calendar of new auctions," said Escoto, Managing Director at Apex-Brasil. "We are the leading oil producer in Latin America, the 10th producer globally, and the seventh largest consumer market for oil products and service. The opportunities for investors continue exponentially increasing. I'm excited to be joined next week by the top officials from Brazil to discuss how our country is offering unparalleled opportunities for international investors in this sector and how we're looking to expand our leadership even further this year."

"In Brazil, opportunities in onshore and offshore exploration and production (E&P), including pre-salt areas, are set to catapult our energy sector to new heights over the next decade," continued Bento Albuquerque Minister of Mines and Energy. "There is an abundance of natural resources in Brazil, and we have a government-level strategy in place to privatize the entire sector to drive demand and production upwards, from the pre-salt fields to natural gas to electric infrastructure. I'm personally looking forward to discussing some of the upcoming opportunities for investors in this capacity during OTC."

OTC is an annual event held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, convening international leaders in the energy and oil and gas sector to highlight the latest in technology and knowledge of offshore resources. In addition to hosting this press meeting on the opening day of OTC, with a virtual and in-person element, representatives from Apex-Brasil will be present at the Brazilian Pavilion on the OTC trade show floor. Apex-Brasil´s representatives will facilitate meaningful discussions and forge partnerships that further solidify this promising sector in the country. Apex-Brasil is also offering a free online business platform where international companies can meet the 33 Brazilian companies that will be participating in the event this year. Of these companies, 23 of them will be showcasing sample machinery and equipment at the Brazilian Pavilion, located at booth 718.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and approaching missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the productive Brazilian structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, identifying business opportunities, and promoting strategic events. Apex-Brasil also lends support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. Apex-Brasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

