Apex-Brasil to host event highlighting key investment opportunities in Brazil's social infrastructure sector

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, this week will host a consolidated event, "Invest in Brasil Infrastructure", to showcase top investment opportunities in social infrastructure ahead of the country's upcoming sanitation auction in late April. This will be the first in a series of events that will address opportunities in different infrastructure sectors in 2021. International audiences will also have a chance to learn what steps Brazil has taken to advance its social infrastructure sector and why these adaptations have made the sector now ripe for investment. Speakers at the event will include key infrastructure leaders from Brazil, such as Fernando Marcato, Secretary for Infrastructure and Mobility; Gustavo Leipnitz Ene, Secretary of Infrastructure Development at the Ministry of Economy; Felipe Rath Fingerl, Director of Finance and Investor Relations at water company Iguá Saneamento; Roberto Escoto, Head of Investments at Apex-Brasil, and more.

Social infrastructure investment opportunities highlighted at the meeting will include vital public projects in Brazil such as basic sanitation and street lighting, as well as the construction of daycare centers, hospitals and more. Driving investment toward these projects is key to the country's continued economic growth, as they bring essential services to millions of individuals across Brazil.

"Invest in Brasil Infrastructure" comes at a critical moment in time as the Brazilian government continues to take concrete steps, including partnering with local and state officials, to privatize and strengthen social infrastructure in Brazil. Roberto Escoto, Manager of the Investment Department for Apex-Brasil, commented: "Apex-Brasil is a proud partner of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) in Brazil, which aims to expand and accelerate the transfer between the state and private enterprise. As the government and private sector continue to work together to strengthen our investment opportunities across industries, we believe Brazil's social infrastructure projects in particular are now more attractive to foreign investors than ever before."

Foreign investors will be able to immediately capitalize on opportunities presented at the "Invest in Brazil Infrastructure", such as the country's largest ever sanitation auction, which will be held next week on Friday, April 30, 2021. The auction will give private investors a chance to bid on concessions previously held by Cedae, Rio de Janeiro's State-run sanitation company, related to water distribution, sewage collection and treatment, and commercial management services.

The concessions will bring universal basic sanitation to more than 12.8 million Brazilians across 35 municipalities in the State of Rio de Janeiro, which is 84% of the state's population. More than 100 million Brazilians – a population equivalent to that of Canada – do not currently have access to wastewater treatment, underscoring the importance of the upcoming auction. Overall, the auction is expected to generate an estimated USD $5.39 million (R$ 30 billion) in brownfield investment.

Additional information about the "Invest in Brasil Infrastructure" event can be found on Apex-Brasil's website: https://brazilbusinessmatch.com/event/investinbrasilinfrastructure. Details about the sanitation auction can be found on the Brazilian Development Bank website: https://hubdeprojetos.bndes.gov.br/en/sobre/bndes.

To learn more about Apex-Brasil, please visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/home.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil.

