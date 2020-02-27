Apex-Brasil To Showcase Five Premier Brazilian Winemakers At Vinexpo New York 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, will bring five of Brazil's top winemakers to the annual Vinexpo New York wine and spirits show. The show, which is the largest industry gathering in North America, will take place March 2 and 3 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The event aims to connect more than 270 premier wine vendors and distributors from around the world with top buyers from the United States and Canada.

"While Brazil is not typically considered a global hub for wine, we are absolutely increasing our presence and prominence as a major player in wine production, particularly sparkling wine," said Sergio Segovia, president of Apex-Brasil. "The Brazilian companies attending this year's Vinexpo represent some of the country's oldest and most storied winemakers – with four out of the five companies having more than 80 years of experience in the industry – particularly in the sparkling wines space. We are proud to bring these impressive Brazilian wine producers to Vinexpo and we hope their presence here – and, most importantly, the extremely quality of their products – will help raise awareness of our country's increasingly important role in the global wine market, among the New World producers."

Brazil's presence at Vinexpo New York comes at an exciting time, both in the country's wine industry and in the worldwide wine market overall. As recently as 40 years ago, Brazil primarily produced common table wines, which were largely consumed domestically. In recent years, however, Brazilian winemakers have recognized the country's unique potential for producing premier wines and, most especially, sparkling wines. According to Apex-Brasil, in 2019, the country exported more 6.5 million liters of wines, sparkling wines, and juices, generating approximately $15 million USD. Today, Brazil ranks as one of the world's top 15 largest wine producers.

This year, the following five Brazilian companies will exhibit at Vinexpo:

Salton: Founded in 1910, Salton is the oldest running winery in Brazil – and one of the largest in the country. Run by the Salton family for more than four generations, this well-known Brazilian winemaker offers a range of award-winning wines and sparkling wines, in addition to non-alcoholic products like juice and tea. To lean more about Salton, click here.

The impact of Brazil's recognition as a global player in wine and spirits production is significant because the market is predicted to demonstrate impressive growth – it is predicted to reach $207 billion USD by 2022, reflecting 2 percent growth from 2017. Sparkling wine in particular has outpaced total industry growth in recent years (3 percent growth) in the U.S., accounting for a 7 percent share of the wine market overall in 2017. According to the OIV (International Organisation of Vine and Wine), global wine production reached a record volume of 293 million hectolitres in 2018, and the U.S. was named biggest market for wine with the largest recorded wine consumption.

