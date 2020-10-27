Apex-Brasil to Showcase Investment Opportunities in Brazil's Energy Sector During Virtual Event

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with the National Electrical Energy Agency (ANEEL), is hosting a virtual event to highlight key investment opportunities in Brazil's energy sector. Scheduled ahead of ANEEL's upcoming Electric Power Transmission Auction in December, this event will bring together energy operating companies, financial agents and more to learn more about the tangible steps the Brazilian government has taken to position the country for strong growth in the energy sector. Attendees will also gain an understanding of the country's vision for public and private foreign investments in the energy industry, as well as other key industries in Brazil.

Driving the discussion will be prominent government officials at the forefront of Brazil's energy sector, including Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque and Secretary of Energy, Oil, Gas and Mining at the Special Secretariat of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) Romário Batista, as well as key leaders from Apex-Brasil and ANEEL.

Minister Albuquerque expressed optimism about the upcoming Power Transmission Auction as one of the key steps towards economic recovery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The electricity sector is currently one of the largest destinations of foreign direct investment in Brazil. "Brazil has almost 176,000 MW of installed capacity, about 158,000 KM of transmission lines and 85 Million consumer units. Our goal is to increase consumers' power of choice, ensure supply adequacy with high shares of clean sources and distributed energy resources and provide our system with new technologies and business models. And, there is another reason why 35% of the total foreign capital invested in Brazil in 2019 were concentrated in Mines and Energy: foreign investors and their long-term investments are treated with respect and equality in Brazil", said Minister Albuquerque.

Roberto Escoto, Investment Manager at Apex-Brasil continued: "As we transition to thinking about what comes next after the pandemic, the power sector is a key priority for Brazil because it is globally competitive in nature. Just consider that, in 2019, the Brazilian power sector alone generated USD $ 4.6 billion in foreign direct investment (according to BACEN). Brazil held its first power auction in 1999 and has finessed its model since then, implementing learnings from 50 auctions to-date in order to make the December 2020 auction a success. Apex-Brasil has been proud to partner with organizations like ANEEL to do our part to support and grow the energy sector in Brazil, both through tomorrow's virtual event, during the upcoming auction, and beyond."

Scheduled for December 17, 2020 in São Paulo, ANEEL's Electric Power Transmission Auction will feature the construction, operation, and maintenance of 16 transmission lines and 12 substations located across Brazil. Tomorrow's event will underscore the goals of the auction, which is anticipated to generate USD $1.3 billion in investment and create up to 15,000 new construction jobs. What's more, participants will learn about the Brazilian government's commitment to enhancing the country's clean energy capabilities, including a major expansion of existing wind power plants at the Basic Network of the South Area that will be featured at the auction, which will greatly increase energy flow and connectivity in the country.

To learn more about tomorrow's event, "2020 Transmission Auction: Business and investment opportunities in the Brazilian energy sector", please visit: https://inevent.com/en/Apex-Brasil/InvestinBrasil-PowerTransmissionAuction-1601669961/hotsite.php?rebuild=1#

To learn more about Apex-Brasil, please visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/home.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency´s efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil.

Media Contacts

Lilian Leão Alves

Apex-Brasil

[email protected]

+55 (61) 9 8462 0525

McKenzie Naylor

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of Apex-Brasil in the U.S.

[email protected]

+1 212-593-6434

SOURCE Apex-Brasil