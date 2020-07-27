Apex Clearing Now Fully Integrated with Orion to Enhance Account Opening Process

DALLAS, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Clearing, the digital custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, today announced the launch of a new integration with Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary framework that empowers financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected experience. Under the integration, Apex's account opening APIs are now available inside the client portal for advisors on Orion's platform. This will enable investors to seamlessly open and fund an account in minutes, without the need for any paper processes or signatures.

Using Apex's technology, which powers market-leading digital mobile investing apps, Orion clients can now offer investors the ability to open accounts autonomously, directly via their client portal. This can be done through a simple, three-step process:

Log into Client Portal : (Orion Planning)

"At Apex Clearing, we're constantly innovating and enhancing our solutions to deliver the most frictionless investing process possible," said Dustin Kirkland, Chief Product Officer of Apex Clearing. "A fully digital and instant experience is no longer considered added-value, it's demanded by today's tech-savvy consumers. As one of the first companies to digitize the rather antiquated and analog activities associated with securities clearing and custody, Apex has set the standard for the technology that drives many of today's most popular fintechs – and now we're bringing that same cutting-edge tech directly to advisors' practices via Orion's platform. More importantly, as advisors grow and add more clients to their rosters, they can rest assured knowing that Apex's technology is there to help them scale in ways they couldn't before."

The client-driven process also provides benefits for the advisor, such as:

Seamless Integration into New Account Center: Once a client opens a new account through their client portal, advisors will see that account in the New Account Center in Orion Connect.

Once a client opens a new account through their client portal, advisors will see that account in the New Account Center in Orion Connect. Building Brand Equity: The integration with Apex allows advisors to take advantage of the efficiencies provided by the partnership, namely, the time saved not having to walk through the traditional account opening process repeatedly.

"Apex offers an incredible user experience, and their digital account opening tool completes our newly-upgraded client portal with everything a client needs to play an active role in the success of their financial future," said Hussain Zaidi, Chief Strategy Officer of Orion Advisor Solutions. "By offering Apex's real-time account opening and funding alongside our planning and investment solutions, all from a single portal, advisors are able to deliver the modern, engaging and real-time client experience investors demand."

Great Point Capital (GPC) is a national financial services firm that provides a fully integrated technology platform to independent investment advisors, brokers and insurance agents, allowing them to service the most sophisticated families and institutions.

"At Great Point, we are committed to ensuring that our advisors always have access to the most technologically advanced tools and platform available in the industry," said Jim Lynch, Managing Director and Head of Advisor Recruiting at Great Point Capital LLC. "Orion's new integration with Apex Clearing solidifies this competitive advantage, making us the premier location for advisors seeking today's most innovative wealth tech solutions."

About Apex Clearing Corporation

Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. Our proprietary enterprise-grade technology delivers speed, efficiency, and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on transformation to capture a new generation of investors. We help our clients provide the seamless digital experiences today's consumers expect with the throughput and scalability needed by fast-growing, high-volume financial services businesses. Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion Advisor Solutions is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, and CLS Investments, create a complete yet modular offering that empowers firms to seamlessly attract new clients; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes; and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. As a result, Orion supports more than 2,000 advisory firms with $1 trillion in assets under administration and an additional $40 billion of combined assets (Orion Portfolio Solutions and Brinker Capital) on the open architecture TAMP, making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

