Apex Clearing Releases 'Millennial 100' Stock Pulse Report

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, announces the release of its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report, which showcases an analysis of the top 100 stocks owned by a subset of millennials as of June 30, 2019.

The Apex Millennial 100 was previewed at the InVest conference in New York City in mid-July and is part of the larger "Next Investor Outlook" series – which uses data collected from Apex partners to develop an understanding of the modern investor. Millennials and their distinctive conduct are the initial focus area as they are poised to become the largest living adult generation sometime this year1. The firm plans to roll out additional demographic subsets on a quarterly basis.

Analyzing more than 658,000 investment accounts owned by people with an average age of 30 years and 10 months, the Apex Millennial 100 found some surprising trends poised to have major implications for how, when and why financial services are consumed in the future.

"This report takes a deep dive into the unique investment behavior of a new generation," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO at Apex Clearing. "As millennials mature into savvy investors, we believe their evolving interests and values will shape a new wealth management industry, one that looks a lot different from the traditional model."

Some trending stock themes in the Apex Millennial 100 include:

An increased focus on Canadian cannabis companies, which demonstrates the growing role marijuana may have on the medical and lifestyle decisions of millennial investors

Chinese companies are leading the pack as millennials, who consider themselves to be global citizens, take the long view on international investments

IPOs: Millennials consistently show support for companies that mirror their personal ideologies and offer products and services they understand and value, and will jump to invest in companies like Uber, Lyft and Slack as soon as they go public

"Many millennials conduct their own investment research, using the digital tools at their disposal to solicit input and make decisions," said Hannah Shaw Grove, Chief Revenue Officer at Apex Clearing. "This has implications for how they will engage with and leverage professional advice and money management services as they amass greater personal wealth."

About Apex Clearing Corporation

Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. As a technology firm, Apex Clearing delivers speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on growth.

Apex Clearing's fully integrated, customized solutions allow registered investment advisors (RIAs), digital advisors, fintech firms, broker-dealers and full-service firms to reach more investors and deliver the seamless digital experiences consumers expect. Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas – with offices in New York City, Chicago and Portland, Oregon – Apex Clearing Corporation is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

Millennials projected to overtake Baby Boomers as America's largest generation

