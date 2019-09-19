Apex Clearing Taps Tech Industry Veterans for Chief Technology and Product Officer Roles

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, today announced it is expanding its team with two new hires: Josh Gray as Chief Technology Officer and Dustin Kirkland as Chief Product Officer.

"We are excited to add two such experienced technology professionals to our growing team," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. "Both Josh and Dustin have impressive resumes, with past roles at some of the biggest tech companies in the world. We have no doubt their combined skills and expertise will help to elevate Apex Clearing's technology capabilities for years to come."

As Chief Technology Officer, Gray will be responsible for driving the strategy, vision and architecture for all of Apex's tech offerings, working closely with the executive leadership team to map out the future of the Apex technology platform, and boosting Apex's voice as a tech leader in the wealth management industry. In the past, Gray was a member of the Cedexis leadership team, where he helped to build the web-monitoring company's innovative platform. Gray has also funded several tech startups and spent time as a Software Development Manager and Architect at Microsoft.

"As a pioneer in the digital wealth industry, it's no surprise that so many trailblazing companies have chosen to partner with Apex," said Gray. "I am personally delighted to be joining Apex and look forward to helping build out the company's tech platform and offerings."

Kirkland was most recently a product manager at Google, where he worked to optimize Google Cloud and integrate the Velostrata acquisition into Google's product portfolio. Prior to that role, Kirkland was Vice President of Product at Canonical; Chief Technology Officer at Gazzang; and a Software Architect at IBM. As Chief Product Officer at Apex, Kirkland will be responsible for leading the product management team, conducting market and competitive analyses and overseeing product strategy.

Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing has grown to be the clearing and custody engine behind many of the industry's leading financial companies. Apex Clearing is a subsidiary of PEAK6 Investments LLC, a firm that invests in and operates financial, technology and consumer companies, with a successful record of growing businesses and transforming industries.

"Apex truly offers the gold standard of custody and clearing for the modern age, and it's an honor to join such a fast-paced, supportive team," said Kirkland.

About Apex Clearing Corporation

Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. As a technology firm, Apex Clearing delivers speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on growth.

Apex Clearing's fully integrated, customized solutions allow registered investment advisors (RIAs), digital advisors, fintech firms, broker-dealers and full-service firms to reach more investors and deliver the seamless digital experiences consumers expect. Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas – with offices in New York City, Chicago and Portland, Oregon – Apex Clearing Corporation is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

For more information, visit Apex Clearing's website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Inquiries:

JConnelly for Apex Clearing

Dana Taormina

(973) 850-7305

apex@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Apex Clearing