Apex Clearing Teams up with Trillium to Offer Trade Surveillance Tech for Apex Customers

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, today announced it is entering into a strategic partnership with Trillium, a pioneering financial and technology service provider, which serves to introduce Apex customers to Trillium Surveyor Inbox.

Surveyor Inbox is a customized version of Trillium's Surveyor Enterprise platform, a post-trade surveillance tool used by Apex as well as leading proprietary trading firms, broker-dealers and other clearing firms to monitor for different kinds of manipulative trading tactics across multiple global markets and asset classes.

The Surveyor Inbox software tool will allow Apex correspondents to instantaneously review, analyze and respond to surveillance inquiries helping to streamline the compliance process, reduce manpower requirements and potentially minimize the risk of analytical errors.

"Trillium is doing some of the most advanced work in trade surveillance, delivering smart technology tools to streamline burdensome compliance efforts," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. "Making these capabilities available to all Apex correspondent broker-dealers just furthers our commitment to modernizing the financial industry from the inside out."

Apex Clearing has grown to be the clearing and custody engine behind many of the industry's leading financial firms. Apex Clearing is a subsidiary of PEAK6 Investments LLC, a firm that invests in and operates financial, technology and consumer companies, with a successful record of growing businesses and transforming industries.

"We are excited about Apex's decision to partner with Trillium, and we are confident that Apex's wide range of clients and customers will appreciate the value proposition of Surveyor Inbox," said Barry Schwarz, CEO of Trillium. "Apex's innovative spirit over the years has pushed the boundaries of what is possible and changed the industry for the better. I have no doubt this partnership will continue that tradition."

About Trillium

Trillium is a diversified financial services firm operating two business lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary intraday trading group and Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of Surveyor, a post trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed to detect and eliminate market manipulation. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with trading floors in Chicago, and Miami.

For additional information, visit www.TRLM.com.

About Apex Clearing Corporation

Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. As a technology firm, Apex Clearing delivers speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on growth.

Apex Clearing's fully-integrated, customized solutions allow registered investment advisors (RIAs), digital advisors, fintech firms, broker-dealers and full-service firms to reach more investors and deliver the seamless digital experiences consumers expect. Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas – with offices in New York City, Chicago and Portland, Oregon – Apex Clearing Corporation is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

For more information, visit https://www.apexclearing.com/.

