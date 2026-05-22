Apex Dental Partners Expands Colorado Presence with Five New Affiliations, Reaching 65 Practices Nationwide

DALLAS, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners continues its strategic growth with the addition of five new affiliated practices in Colorado, expanding its presence in the state to 12 locations and bringing its total network to 65 practices across eight states. This milestone reflects continued demand from dentists seeking a long-term partner that can support growth while preserving the qualities of private practice.

Apex's Colorado expansion reflects its intentional approach to partnership, focused on clinicians and teams with strong practice values and a shared commitment to long-term success.

"We're proud to work with our new partners to carry forward what they've built," said Matt Hale, President and Chief Operating Officer of Apex Dental Partners. "This group created a strong culture with trusted patient relationships. Apex's role is to support that foundation with thoughtful technology, strategy, and initiatives that strengthen the team without disrupting the patient experience. That is what Private Practice Reimagined® is all about."

Apex Dental Partners operates through Private Practice Reimagined®, a unique model which enables dentists to maintain full clinical autonomy while benefiting from comprehensive operational support. By offering in-house services, Apex reduces the administrative burden while preserving the practice-level values that define private practice dentistry.

This continued expansion builds on Apex's sustained momentum as one of the fastest growing dental support organizations in the country, as recognized by Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years. As Apex continues to expand, the organization remains focused on partnering with dentists who are seeking a long-term path for growth, business support, and continued excellence in patient care.

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a premier option for dentists looking to preserve clinical autonomy while gaining the benefits of a modern support organization. Through its innovative Private Practice Reimagined® model, Apex supports dentists and their teams with business services designed to reduce administrative burden and allow clinicians to focus on delivering high-quality, relationship-based care. Learn more at www.ApexDP.com.

SOURCE Apex Dental Partners