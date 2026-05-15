Apex Dental Partners Welcomes New Equity Partners, Reinforcing Doctor-Led Ownership Model

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners has welcomed a new group of Equity Partners, marking continued growth in its doctor-led ownership model and reinforcing the organization's commitment to developing dentists as long-term leaders.

The transition to Equity Partner represents the highest level of achievement within Apex's Doctor Partnership Path, a structured development plan designed to empower dentists to preserve their clinical autonomy and expand their entrepreneurial mindset. Through this pathway, Apex provides increasing levels of responsibility, leadership, and incentives aligned with practice performance and organizational growth.

"Our Equity Partners are clinicians who have demonstrated not only excellence in patient care, but a deep commitment to team development and stewardship," said David Lohmann, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Dental Partners. "This milestone is a testament to our Private Practice Reimagined® model, which preserves the strengths of private practice, including clinical autonomy, local leadership, and team culture, while providing operational support across the processes that help a business grow and operate smoothly."

Apex's partnership philosophy, Private Practice Reimagined®, is designed to remove administrative burdens while maintaining the identity and legacy of each practice. Through centralized support across operations, marketing, and accounting, and HR, Apex helps doctors lead strong teams who provide high-quality care.

In addition to leading their practices, Equity Partners participate in Apex's Profit Share Program, which allows doctors to benefit from the success of their individual practice. This opportunity reflects Apex's philosophy of shared success, where aligned incentives and long-term investment create meaningful pathways for professional fulfillment.

As Apex continues to grow, the organization remains focused on attracting and developing dentists who are committed to clinical excellence and ongoing improvement. The addition of new Equity Partners highlights the strength of this model and reinforces Apex's position as a partner of choice for dentists seeking more from their careers.

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a dental partnership group committed to supporting high-quality dental teams through a service-minded, doctor-led approach. Apex provides operational, administrative, and business support designed to help practices grow while preserving clinical autonomy, local identity, and a strong culture of care.

SOURCE Apex Dental Partners