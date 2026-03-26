Apex Dental Partners Becomes AGD Accredited PACE Provider, Expanding Continuing Education Opportunities for Dentists

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners is expanding access to high quality continuing education for its partner clinicians after becoming an AGD accredited PACE provider through the Academy of General Dentistry. This accreditation allows Apex to offer recognized continuing education directly within its network, making it easier for dentists to pursue professional development while practicing within the Apex partnership model.

Through this approval, Apex Dental Partners will provide continuing education programming that meets AGD's established standards. These opportunities empower Apex clinicians to earn credit toward AGD Fellowship and Mastership recognition while strengthening their clinical skills and expanding their professional development through an education pathway recognized throughout the profession.

Continuing education credits provided through AGD are recognized in all fifty states, allowing dentists to fulfill licensure requirements. For dentists who prioritize clinical excellence, access to structured continuing education within the Apex model provides a centralized pathway to advance their skills while meeting ongoing CE requirements for licensure.

"Dentistry is constantly evolving, and continuing education plays an essential role in helping clinicians stay current and continue improving the care they provide to patients," said Dr. Michael Fooshée, Chief Clinical Operations Officer of Apex Dental Partners. "Becoming an AGD accredited PACE provider allows Apex to offer educational opportunities that support our clinicians in strengthening their skills while continuing to grow professionally within a model that prioritizes clinical autonomy and high quality patient care."

With AGD-recognized continuing education available through Apex, dentists have access to a structured pathway for continued clinical development while practicing within a model that supports clinical autonomy, professional growth, and the long-term success of private practice dentistry.

SOURCE Apex Dental Partners