Apex Dental Partners Expands with Three New Practice Partnerships In October

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners, a leading dental partnership organization built on its non-branded model, Private Practice Reimagined®, has announced the completion of three new partnerships in Texas, Missouri, and Tennessee. These additions reflect Apex's continued focus on supporting doctors through values-driven partnerships that preserve clinical autonomy, team culture, and patient-centered care.

Each partnership represents a long-standing practice with deep community roots and a shared commitment to relationship-based dentistry. Together, these new additions expand Apex's reach across the Midwest and Southeast, further strengthening its network of more than 57 partner practices. .

"Our goal has always been to grow through partnership, not acquisition," said Ben Willoughby, Senior Vice President of Dental Partnerships at Apex. "We look for doctors who share our values and want to continue leading their teams and caring for their patients with the same philosophy they always have, while gaining the support and resources to grow."

Through Apex's hybrid partnership model, doctors maintain full clinical autonomy and their practice identity while benefiting from Apex's operational expertise, financial resources, and collaborative network. This approach allows practices to grow and thrive while preserving the independence and culture that define private practice dentistry.

"These new partnerships are a reflection of what Apex stands for," said David Lohmann, CEO of Apex Dental Partners. "We're proud to welcome these doctors and teams to Apex and look forward to helping them continue to deliver exceptional care and long-term stability in their practices."

As Apex continues to grow, the organization remains intentional about each new relationship, partnering only with doctors who align with its mission to build thriving, relationship-based practices focused on clinical excellence and outstanding patient care.

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a dental partnership, reimagining private practice dentistry for the next generation of clinicians focused on long-term relationship-based, high-quality patient care. Through its non-branded model, Private Practice Reimagined®, Apex offers dentist-leaders the values of traditional private practice with the power and support of a group. With Apex, dentists work with a team focused on providing them the freedom to do what they do best. For more information, visit www.ApexDP.com .

