Apex Endodontic Studio of Kissimmee, FL Announces New Website

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Endodontic Studio announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://www.apexendodonticstudio.com . The new site reflects the practice's commitment to delivering an elevated patient experience while providing clear, accessible information about specialized endodontic care.

Apex Endodontic Studio is a boutique endodontic practice located in Kissimmee, Florida, focused on preserving natural teeth through advanced root canal and surgical endodontic procedures. The practice is known for combining clinical precision with a calming, spa-like environment designed to help patients feel comfortable and supported throughout their care.

Founded and led by Dr. Fabiola Douglas, Apex Endodontic Studio emphasizes modern technology, thoughtful communication, and personalized treatment planning. The practice utilizes advanced tools such as 3D CBCT imaging, GentleWave® technology, laser-assisted treatment, and surgical microscopes to support accurate diagnosis and minimally invasive care.

"Launching our new website is an exciting milestone for our practice," said Dr. Douglas. "We wanted a digital experience that truly reflects who we are — an endodontic studio focused on comfort, clarity, and exceptional care. The new site allows patients and referring dentists to better understand our approach, our technology, and our commitment to elevating the treatment experience."

In addition to Dr. Douglas, the Apex Endodontic Studio team includes highly trained clinical and administrative professionals dedicated to patient comfort and seamless coordination with referring dental offices. The team is bilingual in English and Spanish and places a strong emphasis on communication, education, and compassionate care at every stage of treatment.

The clinical staff is trained in oral and nitrous sedation techniques and supports a comfort-first philosophy designed to reduce anxiety and improve the overall treatment experience. From the initial phone call through post-treatment follow-up, the team works to ensure each patient feels informed, respected, and well cared for.

Apex Endodontic Studio provides a comprehensive range of specialized endodontic services, including:

Root canal therapy

Endodontic retreatment

Surgical endodontics and apicoectomy

Emergency endodontic care

Treatment for cracked teeth and dental trauma

Regenerative endodontic procedures

Pediatric endodontics

Oral conscious sedation and nitrous oxide

About Apex Endodontic Studio

Apex Endodontic Studio is a boutique endodontic practice dedicated to preserving natural teeth through advanced, patient-centered care in a calming, modern environment. Located at 909 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741, the practice combines leading-edge technology with a personalized approach to treatment. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.apexendodonticstudio.com or contact the practice at 407-933-0885.

