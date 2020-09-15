Apex Entertainment announces NFL 2020 season partnership with The New England Center for Children (NECC)

Apex Entertainment is the largest family Entertainment Center in New England, and is located in Marlborough, MA. Since opening in 2017, their Apex Cares program has worked with local charities and has raised over $100,000. Apex Entertainment's original location in Marlborough is over 100,000 square feet and features a multi-level go-kart track, arcade, 30 bowling lanes, bumper cars, ropes course, meeting space, and a full-service restaurant. Apex Kids & Apex Mini golf are slated to open this fall. For additional information about Apex Entertainment, go to https://www.apexentertainment.com .

The New England Center for Children, an award-winning autism education center and research institute, is located in Southborough, MA. Their community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians have transformed the lives of thousands of children with autism across New England and around the world. The Center provides comprehensive services to maximize independence: home-based treatment services, day, and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, the ACE ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org), teacher professional development, and research on educational best practices. For additional information about NECC, go to https://www.necc.org.

