Apex Entertainment, Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY is Set to Re-open May 5

Apex Entertainment has 22 bowling lanes, laser tag, bumper cars, escape rooms, sports simulators, and over 60 arcade games. Apex also features a full restaurant menu and has dedicated party rooms along with 3000 square feet of meeting space which makes it the ideal venue for birthday parties, holiday parties, team building events or just a get together with family, friends and co-workers.

Apex Entertainment established it's first location in Marlborough, MA in December 2017, followed by Syracuse, NY in December 2018 (which is slated to also re-open late Spring 2021), this location in Albany in December 2019 and it's newest location in Virginia Beach, VA in December 2020.

At Apex Entertainment, perfect weather is always guaranteed. Please go to https://www.apexentertainment.com/albany/ for hours of operation and promotions.

