Apex Entertainment Hosts Local Job Fair with Four Companies

They are offering in person applications for all positions with no appointments required. Representatives from each company will be on hand to conduct same day interviews and on the spot hiring!

Together these businesses are thrilled to announce that any individual hired during the job fair who works 90 days in their new position will be entered for a chance to win a vacation for a family of 4, among other amazing prizes!

The event will be held from 10am-2pm at 21 Apex Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752. Appetizers and complimentary attractions provided.

SOURCE Apex Entertainment LLC

Related Links

apexentertainment.com

