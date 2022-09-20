Family Entertainment Destination Extends Relationship with Graduate Student in Her Fifth Year

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, has renewed its alliance with Syracuse University women's lacrosse player Megan Carney. The company is entering into a second year of this engagement with the support of Elite NIL and with Syracuse-based and student-run Out2Win Sports who will handle all photo and video content. Carney is cited as one of the best players in the country and will return to the Syracuse Orange women's lacrosse team for her final season of eligibility in 2023.

Apex Entertainment® Renews Partnership with Megan Carney, Syracuse University Women’s Lacrosse Player

"We're thrilled to have Meg back again for this season and we're looking forward hosting multiple events in this upcoming academic year," said Rob Luzzi, Director of Field Marketing, RAVentures.

Apex Entertainment ®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

