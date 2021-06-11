Apex Entertainment Set to Open Again at Destiny USA

Since opening in Syracuse in December 2018, Apex has always been a destination for people of all ages and the facility is the largest Family Entertainment Center in the area with over 50,000 square feet of "pure fun." Apex features 24 bowling lanes, laser tag, arcade, bumpers cars, hologate x-rider (VR), and their newest attraction Axe Throwing. In addition, Apex is also the home of Destiny USA's largest meeting space with over 3700 square feet, perfect for events such as birthday or holiday parties or team building events. Apex also has a full restaurant menu in The Pit Stop Tavern that features many gluten free items.

To celebrate this re-opening, the first 50 guests will receive a special gift and also will have a chance to spin the prize wheel to win prizes, including a $250 Apex gift card. In addition, former Syracuse University basketball star and current SU Men's Associate Basketball Coach Adrian Autry will be at Apex from 3-5pm to greet guests.

Apex Entertainment, where perfect weather is always guaranteed, currently has other locations in Marlborough, MA and Albany, NY and Virginia Beach, VA.

Please go to https://www.apexentertainment.com/syracuse/ for hours of operation and promotions. For additional information, please contact Rob Luzzi, Community Relations Manager at 401-225-3909 or [email protected].

SOURCE Apex Entertainment LLC

Related Links

apexentertainment.com

