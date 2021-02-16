Apex Entertainment Works With The New England Center for Children To Feed Local Community

In late January 2021, "Love, Tito's," the philanthropy side of Tito's Handmade Vodka, approached Apex Entertainment about making a sizeable contribution to a charity of their choosing. Apex & NECC have been working together for the past year during COVID in numerous ventures within the community, and its newest effort brought 250 freshly made pizzas from Apex to students, families and teachers at NECC.

NECC is a private, nonprofit center for autism treatment, education, and research, headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts with a global presence. They provide a comprehensive structure to help children with autism at every stage: home-based services for infants and toddlers, day and residential programs for students age 3-22; partner classrooms in public school systems; consulting services around the world; ABA curriculum software for schools and organizations; and ongoing research on educational best practices. Learn more at www.necc.org.

Since opening in 2017, Apex Entertainment's "Apex Cares" program has worked with local charities and has raised over $100,000. In addition, on the 1st Saturday of each month, as part of their Autism Awareness campaign at all of their locations, Apex always hosts a Sensory Friendly Hour open to the community. Apex Entertainment's original location in Marlborough is over 100,000 square feet and features a multi-level go-kart track, arcade, 30 bowling lanes, bumper cars, ropes course, mini-golf, meeting space, and a full-service restaurant. For additional information about Apex Entertainment, visit https://www.apexentertainment.com

"Apex is always looking for partners in the communities we have a presence in and working with NECC and "Love, Tito's" are perfect examples of what can happen when companies work together, especially in these trying times," Apex COO Marcus Kemblowski stated.

Apex Entertainment, with its original location in Marlborough, MA , also has locations in Virginia Beach, Va., Syracuse, NY at Destiny USA and in Albany, NY in the Crossgates Mall.

