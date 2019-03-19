Apex Group Ltd Selects AQMetrics to Power Its Regulatory Reporting Teams

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning RegTech AQMetrics is pleased to announce that Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex") has selected AQMetrics as its regulatory reporting technology solution.

Apex plans to utilise AQMetrics for its ESMA, CFTC and SEC regulatory reporting requirements, having identified AQMetrics as delivering a scalable robust technology solution best suited to fit the Group's comprehensive compliance requirements for today and into the future.

Over the past eighteen months, Apex has made a number of strategic acquisitions and is now the fifth largest fund administrator in the world. The integrated AQMetrics platform will deliver a full suite of multi-jurisdictional regulatory reporting solutions to the global Apex Group.

Geraldine Gibson, CEO of AQMetrics said that "AQMetrics is proud to have secured a long-term relationship with Apex. AQMetrics will provide Apex with a robust, scalable and secure regulatory technology platform that can meet Apex's regulatory reporting technology needs of today and provide Apex with access to reporting technology for emerging regulations. In line with Apex's commitment to customer service, AQMetrics will also provide an exceptional customer experience for the funds servicing teams at Apex and for their clients."

Commenting on this development, Peter Hughes, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Apex Group Ltd, said, "The implementation of AQMetrics is part of our ongoing commitment to continually enhancing our robust compliance and governance reporting standards. The advanced technology solutions delivered by AQMetrics further adds to our unique technology offering by leveraging the broadest range of technologies in the industry."

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics, established in Ireland in 2012 is one of the world's leading regulatory technology ("RegTech") providers. Since inception AQMetrics has continually improved and evolved its technology offering and offers a full risk management and regulatory reporting platform to its clients: from $bn hedge funds, alternative investment managers, MiFID firms, asset servicing providers, fund administrators to banks. Award winning AQMetrics now provides RegTech solutions to a number of the top global fund administrators and asset servicing providers in addition to directly servicing fund managers who require direct access to multi-jurisdictional regulatory reporting technology.

www.aqmetrics.com

About Apex

The Apex Group, established in Bermuda in 2003 is one of the world's largest fund solutions providers with $610bn in AuA and over 40 offices worldwide. The Group offers a full service solution to its clients: from fund administration, middle office, custody and depositary to corporate services and fund platforms. Apex administers the investments of some of the largest funds and institutional investors in the world.

www.apexfundservices.com

Contact:

Phoebe Toal

+ 353-1-903-5689

