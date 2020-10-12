Apex Hotels Goes on Point with Infor

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that luxury hotel operator Apex Hotels has invested in Infor technology to create a standard platform across its entire property portfolio. Apex Hotels operates 10 sites throughout the United Kingdom, spanning 1,476 rooms in both three-star and four-star hotels. Infor has already delivered the first two of 10 implementations at the flagship Apex City of London – a property that boasts more than 200 rooms and industry-leading occupancy rates – and the Apex Dundee.

Delivered completely remotely, with no staff on site, whilst being accelerated to beat deadlines before the property had to close temporarily under UK government COVID19 guidelines, the first site went live on time and to budget.

The platform, which comprises Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Infor Sales & Catering, delivers a comprehensive, cloud-based architecture that replaces a legacy system that frustrated plans for growth. Apex Hotels has an accelerated deployment plan. The remaining properties will have Infor HMS and Sales and Catering deployed within a four-month window.

Following a comprehensive review of the market, Apex chose Infor based on the breadth of functionality and the commitment, stability and flexibility offered by the team.

"Our previous system was proving both too slow and too complicated to adapt and enable new functionality," explained Clinton Campbell, Apex Hotels commercial director. "By comparison, the confidence we felt with Infor enabled us to move from virtual testing to a full rollout across our six hotels in Scotland and a further four in England. The comprehensive nature of the Infor portfolio means we will not only be enhancing the guest journey and experience but also making operations ranging from housekeeping to front of house and catering easier for our teams. This will, in turn, improve efficiency and productivity."

Calum McIndoe, Infor director of sales for the UK & Ireland, Hospitality, said: "Both Apex and the Infor teams took a very brave decision in getting the first property over the line ahead of the lockdown. To have done it totally remotely, with no staff on site, opens some very interesting possibilities for how we implement the software in the future. Apex has proven itself to be a disruptive force in the industry, and I look forward to the completion of the rollout."

About Apex Hotels

Apex Hotels is one of the UK's leading independent operators of four-star contemporary hotels. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the group operates 10 hotels in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Bath. Visit https://www.apexhotels.co.uk/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

