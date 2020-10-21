Apex Innovative Sciences Marks First Anniversary with Growth and Expansion

MARLTON, N.J. and GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the short year since its launch, Apex Innovative Sciences (Apex), a clinical research and site service provider, has consolidated its core businesses and is expanding services rapidly across several business fronts. Apex was formed in September 2019, through the merger of the Hassman Research Institute, the CNS Network and Clinical Trial Centers Alliance.

Apex is committed to providing scientific, technological, and organizational expertise in phase I - IV clinical trials, including neurology, psychiatry, addiction, Asian bridging, pain, healthy subjects and general medicine. The company prides itself on delivering the highest scientific and clinical quality for its client partners and participants.

Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, Apex has expanded significantly, while broadening multi-faceted capabilities in research areas including Human Abuse Liability, Addiction, Asian Bridging, Psychedelics and Driving Simulation. Apex has also expanded commercial partnerships and provided improved access to complex imaging technology from major companies, including Siemens and GE Healthcare.

A significant driver of the company's expansion comes from its unique ability to provide sponsors with easy access to six clinical facilities with more than 175 specialized inpatient beds. The Apex expansion and integration provides clients with a single point of contact and central leadership - all dedicated to delivering high quality, end-to-end clinical research services while leveraging unique capabilities to accelerate drug development in an effort to achieve the company's stated goal –Research Today for a Healthier Tomorrow.

"Our continued growth distinguishes Apex as the leader in complex early phase development, including areas outside of Central Nervous System disorders," said Dr. Howard Hassman, Chief Executive Officer, Apex. "Now, our capability to support a broadening array of disease states and services positions Apex as an ideal partner to support all phases of drug development including Healthy Normal Volunteers, Single and Multiple Ascending Dose as well as Drug - Drug Interaction and First-in-Human studies." David P. Walling, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer, Apex stated, "We are excited that our shared vision is becoming a reality. Apex can now deliver a substantial level of expanded resources to our growing list of pharmaceutical clients and drug development partners."

Apex Early Phase Drives Expansion

As Apex has expanded capabilities and added expertise to the Early Stage Development team, Apex Early Phase (AEP), has emerged. This specialty division, led by Dr. Larry Ereshefsky, is dedicated to meeting the complex needs inherent in Early Stage drug development. Apex Early Phase has also made a deep commitment to supporting client needs in Asian Bridging and Human Abuse Liability, bolstering its HAL capabilities through the appointment of Djouher Hough, Psy.D., Dr Hough will serve as Director of Addictions and Pain Management Research. Dr. Hough's leadership and expertise will enable Apex to grow its HAL and addiction services.

About Apex Innovative Sciences

Apex Innovative Sciences is a global provider of clinical development and site services. Apex represents the consolidation of core businesses including Hassman Research Institute, CNS Network and Clinical Trial Centers Alliance. The expanded team collaborates to provide quality, efficiency, and value in the development of innovative medicines. Apex helps sponsors achieve go/no-go decisions, reduce development costs, and deliver high quality results. Apex is committed to providing scientific, technological, and organizational expertise in phase I - IV clinical trials, including neurology, psychiatry, addiction, Asian bridging, pain, healthy subjects and general medicine. The company prides itself on delivering the highest scientific and clinical quality for its client partners and participants. For more information about Apex, please visit: https://www.ApexSci.com/

Contact:

Bobbie Theodore M.S.

Apex Innovative Sciences

Phone : 916-803-7149

email : [email protected]

SOURCE Apex Innovative Sciences

Related Links

https://www.apexsci.com

