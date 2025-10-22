Apex Launches Project Shadow: America's First Commercially-Led, On-Orbit Space-Based Interceptor Demonstration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex, the world's first mass-manufacturer of productized satellite bus platforms, is breaking new ground in national defense with Project Shadow—a mission to demonstrate key space-based interceptor technologies. The mission is slated to fire demonstration-class space-based interceptors on orbit within the next year. Project Shadow marks a critical step toward advancing U.S. space defense capabilities and maturing key technologies needed to deploy a proliferated, space-based interceptor (SBI) constellation.

"Apex is built to move fast, and that is exactly what America and our allies need to ensure we win the New Space Race. In under a year, we are launching the host platform for space-based interceptors, called an Orbital Magazine, which will deploy multiple prototype missile interceptors in orbit. Project Shadow will validate key SBI technologies and prove that an operational SBI constellation can be deployed in the timeframe our country needs," said Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon. "Apex isn't waiting for handouts or contracts; we are developing this Orbital Magazine technology on our own dime and moving incredibly fast."

Project Shadow will advance space-based interceptor technology in record time, moving from the initial design phase to on-orbit test-fire in less than a year. Flying on one of Apex's commercial off-the-shelf satellite platforms, Project Shadow is scheduled to launch in June 2026. Once in orbit, the Project Shadow spacecraft, serving as an Orbital Magazine, will deploy two interceptors, each firing a high-thrust solid rocket motor. The Orbital Magazine will prove its ability to environmentally control the interceptors, issue a fire control command, and close an in-space cross-link to send real-time updates post-deployment.

A key focus of Project Shadow is demonstrating the core capabilities of the Orbital Magazine—an advanced host platform purpose-built to support next-generation space defense missions. The demo unit will include a Software Defined Radio capable of transmitting and receiving Link-182 messages, enabling robust radio-based inter-satellite communication. Beyond communications, the Orbital Magazine will serve as a life-sustaining platform for the interceptors—providing essential power, heat, and environmental support. Together, these capabilities mark a major step forward in creating responsive, coordinated defense systems in orbit.

Project Shadow is moving forward with private capital—not waiting on government grants or contracts. This bold move underscores the growing role of the private sector in strengthening U.S. innovation and national security. By leveraging commercial agility, speed, and investment, Apex is helping redefine how advanced defense capabilities can be developed and deployed to meet ambitious government timelines—outside of traditional government procurement channels.

About Apex

Apex is the world's first mass-manufacturer of productized satellite bus platforms designed to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding space industrial base. Founded in 2022 by Ian Cinnamon and Max Benassi, Apex manufactures scalable spacecraft solutions for both commercial and government customers. The company set a world record with its first satellite bus as the fastest clean-sheet design to production spacecraft operating in space. Backed by some of the country's leading investors, Apex is committed to accelerating space innovation through high-rate manufacturing of productized, reliable satellite platforms that enable the next generation of critical constellations. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Apex was named one of Fast Company's most innovative space companies in 2025, and was named to Silicon Valley Defense Group's NatSec100—which recognizes the top venture-backed, dual-use and defense technology companies. For more information, visit www.ApexSpace.com

