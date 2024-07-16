Apex Leadership Closes out Q2 with Record $70 Million Raised for Schools, Franchise Growth in New Markets

School Fundraising Franchise Expands Across Districts, Setting New Milestones in Education Support

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Leadership Company, a dynamic fundraising franchise has started the first half of the year strong by raising over $70 million for elementary and middle schools across the country, as well as expanding the brand into new markets. As districts nationwide face economic challenges and significant budget cuts, this record-breaking milestone reaffirms Apex as the leader in the school fundraising space with a unique platform that aims to provide essential resources needed to help students develop into tomorrow's future leaders.

The national franchise brand is continuing to grow its dominance as the top school fundraising business. Indeed recently named Apex as one of the best franchises to purchase in 2024 due to its low-cost start up and plethora of resources and support available to franchisees. In the first half of the year, new franchise agreements have been signed that will propel the school fundraising programs into Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Maryland.

A closer look at Apex Leadership Company's newest markets and the franchisees that will be serving schools by fall 2024:

Phoenix, AZ – Heather Dowling is bringing an extensive background in investor relations and fund management to the brand. Having signed for a territory in Phoenix , her strategic insights and regulatory expertise will enhance Apex's mission of positively impacting educational and community outcomes in the area.

is bringing an extensive background in investor relations and fund management to the brand. Having signed for a territory in , her strategic insights and regulatory expertise will enhance Apex's mission of positively impacting educational and community outcomes in the area. Thornton, CO – With a vision fueled by his family's teaching legacy and coaching background, Dustin Snell is charting a course with Apex, propelled by his passion for sports and community engagement. Having secured two territories in Thorton, CO, his aim is to establish and lead an Apex franchise in the Denver area, merging his passions with a commitment to fostering local connections and growth.

With a vision fueled by his family's teaching legacy and coaching background, is charting a course with Apex, propelled by his passion for sports and community engagement. Having secured two territories in Thorton, CO, his aim is to establish and lead an Apex franchise in the area, merging his passions with a commitment to fostering local connections and growth. Troy, MI – Mike Buell , with a rich background in finance and a history of founding successful sports programs, has signed for two territories in Troy, MI. Together with his wife Rachel and their four children, his aim with Apex is to revolutionize fundraising efforts, transforming them into a family endeavor where children actively participate and experience personal growth.

, with a rich background in finance and a history of founding successful sports programs, has signed for two territories in Together with his wife Rachel and their four children, his aim with Apex is to revolutionize fundraising efforts, transforming them into a family endeavor where children actively participate and experience personal growth. Peachtree City, GA – Randy Arrowood , who has signed for two territories in GA brings a wealth of experience as a Chief Technology Officer and seasoned entrepreneur in the startup arena. Randy's journey with Apex reflects both his excitement for franchising and his lifelong passion for community service.

, who has signed for two territories in GA brings a wealth of experience as a Chief Technology Officer and seasoned entrepreneur in the startup arena. Randy's journey with Apex reflects both his excitement for franchising and his lifelong passion for community service. Baltimore, MD – Coming from a decade-long career in sales and investment planning, Jeremy Medlock steps into entrepreneurship as a first-time business owner through the purchase of a territory in the greater Baltimore area. His extensive sales background will be key to helping more educators in the region raise a significant amount of funds for essential classroom resources.

Franchisee Mike Buell shared his enthusiasm for joining the Apex family, stating, "Our son always enjoyed the fun runs at his school, but when we saw how Apex does fundraising, it entirely changed our perspective. We realized there was nothing like it in our local school and knew it would be a great fit. As a coach, I understand the effort involved in organizing these events, and seeing how hassle-free and effective Apex's approach is, made it clear that it's worthwhile. It's been a tough four years for those in education due to insufficient funding, and if we can help schools raise those much-needed funds, then it's all worth it."

The leader behind Apex's steady growth is CEO Jamie Krasnov, who was recently named among Houston Business Journal's 2024 40 Under 40 honorees. The award recognizes exceptional professionals in the greater Houston area under the age of 40 and were selected based on their outstanding accomplishments, demonstrated leadership and commitment to community contributions.

For further information on Apex Leadership Company and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://franchise.apexleadershipco.com/.

About Apex Leadership Company

Apex Leadership Company is a fundraising franchise in more than 33 states across the country, with a suite of product offerings that service elementary and middle schools as well as club and sports teams. Apex combines the elements of fun and exercise into one-of-a-kind youth fundraising programs. Since its inception, the Apex brand has served close to 6,000 schools — including 5 million students — and raised $165 million dollars (net) for schools nationwide with its events that began with the Apex Fun Run and have evolved to include Apex Virtual, Glow Run, Remix, Apex Games, Color Games, and Anython. For more information, please visit www.apexleadershipco.com.

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (580)-471-7101

SOURCE Apex Leadership Company