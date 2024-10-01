Apex Leadership Co. Welcomes New Director of Revenue Operations to Drive Sales Strategy and Financial Growth

School Fundraising Franchise Expands Leadership Team with Ryan Quinn to Fuel Continued Success, Cap off Q3 Growth

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Leadership Company, a dynamic fundraising franchise that pours millions of dollars into elementary and middle schools across the country, is expanding its leadership team with the hiring of Ryan Quinn as Director of Revenue Operations.

Quinn brings over five years of experience in marketing and sales, with a proven track record of streamlining complex business processes and systems – skills that are all vital for this newly created role at Apex. His expertise covers CRM management, marketing operations, sales strategy, and technical development. The Houston native has worked with a multitude of companies within insurance, real estate and enterprise sales. At Apex, he will focus on optimizing the customer journey for franchisees, which includes leveraging technology solutions such as HubSpot, a platform designed to enhance customer service and communication.

"As we introduce HubSpot across our entire franchise system, Quinn's hiring is key in making sure that integration is a success," said Jamie Krasnov, CEO of Apex Leadership Company. "We are very excited about him joining the team as his passion lies in helping expand Apex's dominance within the k-12 fundraising space by designing strategic and innovative growth plans."

In addition to Quinn's hiring, Apex has capped quarter three with an impressive 30 percent year-over-year growth, holding 200 of fundraising campaigns for schools nationally. With this continued momentum, Apex is on track to achieve a 30 percent growth increase in the first quarter of next year. Additionally, the brand continues to expand its presence into new markets with a new signed franchise deal to debut the concept in Jacksonville, FL. Apex will launch in the market with entrepreneur Kellen Backer, a seasoned entrepreneur with a rich background in leadership development that will be essential in driving Apex's success.

For further information on Apex Leadership Company and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://franchise.apexleadershipco.com/.

About Apex Leadership Company

Apex Leadership Company is a fundraising franchise in more than 33 states across the country, with a suite of product offerings that service elementary and middle schools as well as club and sports teams. Apex combines the elements of fun and exercise into one-of-a-kind youth fundraising programs. Since its inception, the Apex brand has served close to 6,000 schools — including 5 million students — and raised $165 million dollars (net) for schools nationwide with its events that began with the Apex Fun Run and have evolved to include Apex Virtual, Glow Run, Remix, Apex Games, Color Games, and Anython. For more information, please visit www.apexleadershipco.com.

