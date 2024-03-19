Apex Leadership Company Amplifies Nationwide Expansion Through Key Franchise Agreements in New Markets

New Business Owners Propel Apex into More Schools with Innovative Fundraising Model

HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Leadership Company , a premier child enrichment and fundraising franchise, is strategically expanding into new territories across the United States, marked by the signing of new franchise agreements in Illinois, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and California. This notable expansion highlights the growing demand for Apex's innovative approach to school fundraising, which integrates fitness, fundraising, and leadership into comprehensive programs that pours millions of dollars into schools nationwide.

A closer look at Apex Leadership Company's newest markets and the franchisees that will be serving schools by Fall 2024:

O'Fallon, IL – Tonya Meyer is transitioning from a 20-year career in corporate accounting and human resources to focus on her passion for community and education. Her dedication to accessible and enriching education aligns perfectly with the franchise's mission.

is transitioning from a 20-year career in corporate accounting and human resources to focus on her passion for community and education. Her dedication to accessible and enriching education aligns perfectly with the franchise's mission. Rock Hill, SC – David Harris is bringing more than 25 years of experience in the IT sector to the brand. He has signed an agreement to open in Rock Hill . His collaboration with Apex is driven by his aspiration to affect positive community change through leadership and service.

is bringing more than 25 years of experience in the IT sector to the brand. He has signed an agreement to open in . His collaboration with Apex is driven by his aspiration to affect positive community change through leadership and service. North Plainfield, NJ – Derrick and Nyja Canada blend Derrick's event marketing background and former professional basketball career as a Harlem Globetrotter with Nyja's community involvement and entrepreneurial spirit. The Canadas' journey with Apex signifies a commitment to family, community, and business, set to inspire leadership and engagement in New Jersey .

blend Derrick's event marketing background and former professional basketball career as a Harlem Globetrotter with Nyja's community involvement and entrepreneurial spirit. The Canadas' journey with Apex signifies a commitment to family, community, and business, set to inspire leadership and engagement in . Brooklyn, NY – Victor Humphrey will leverage his extensive human resources background in his new role with Apex. Humphrey's rich experience positions will aid him in advancing Apex's mission to positively impact educational and community outcomes.

will leverage his extensive human resources background in his new role with Apex. Humphrey's rich experience positions will aid him in advancing Apex's mission to positively impact educational and community outcomes. San Francisco, CA – Pamela Resser will continue on her entrepreneurial journey with Apex, building on a solid business acumen and a passion for mission-driven endeavors. Resser's venture with Apex promises to bring enhanced benefits to children and communities in the Bay Area, reinforcing her commitment to enriching lives.

Franchisees Derrick and Nyja Canada shared their enthusiasm for joining the Apex family, stating, "Growing up in families deeply rooted in education, giving back to our community has always been a priority for us. Now, as our kids are growing up, we're more committed than ever to making a difference in our community. When we stumbled upon Apex, it felt like fate. The values of leadership, community, and empowerment resonated deeply with us. We're beyond excited to bring this innovative approach to the North Plainfield community and show our kids firsthand the impact of teamwork, leadership, and giving back. It's not just about fundraising; it's about shaping the future generation. We can't wait to see the positive ripples spread throughout our community and beyond."

These strategic partnerships are set to broaden Apex Leadership Company's footprint in the K-8 event fundraising space, attracting a group of experienced and passionate entrepreneurs, Apex reinforces its position as a frontrunner in merging fitness, fundraising, and leadership to serve schools and communities nationwide.

"We are thrilled to see such strong demand for our franchise model as we enter these vibrant communities," said Jamie Krasnov, CEO of Apex Leadership Company. "Each new market represents an opportunity to empower schools, children, and communities through our innovative fundraising programs. We look forward to making a positive impact and fostering leadership and growth in these areas."

For further information on Apex Leadership Company and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://franchise.apexleadershipco.com/.

About Apex Leadership Company

Apex Leadership Company is a fundraising franchise in more than 33 states across the country, with a suite of product offerings that service elementary and middle schools as well as club and sports teams. Apex combines the elements of fun and exercise into one-of-a-kind youth fundraising programs. Since its inception, the Apex brand has served close to 6,000 schools — including 5 million students — and raised $165 million dollars (net) for schools nationwide with its events that began with the Apex Fun Run and have evolved to include Apex Virtual, Glow Run, Remix, Apex Games, Color Games, and Anython. For more information, please visit www.apexleadershipco.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (248) 841-0938

SOURCE Apex Leadership Company