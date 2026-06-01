Apex Lubrication LLC Chooses Solace to Bring Real-Time AI Intelligence to Industrial Conveyor Operations

Integrating OmniView Platform with Solace Agent Mesh will deliver predictive maintenance, automated reporting and centralized visibility across client manufacturing facilities

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the real-time data platform for the agent-native enterprise, today announced that Apex Lubrication LLC, a leader in conveyor lubrication, chain monitoring and plant reliability, together with its long-standing partner Mighty Lube, will deploy Solace Agent Mesh across its OmniView machine learning platform to help customers monitor conveyor health, reduce unplanned downtime and move critical operational data in real time.

For more than 40 years, some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers and large-scale production facilities have turned to Mighty Lube for proven conveyor maintenance, lubrication, and monitoring solutions. Apex recently unveiled the next generation of enterprise conveyor intelligence through its OmniView platform, designed to give manufacturers a centralized view of chain performance, lubrication health, wear trends, and maintenance priorities.

By integrating Solace's real-time data and agentic AI capabilities into OmniView, Apex and Mighty Lube are transforming how conveyor data flows and decisions are made, delivering:

Real-time alerts that notify maintenance personnel the moment a conveyor system shows signs of wear, lubrication failure, or abnormal operating conditions

On-premises LLM orchestration that enables AI-driven analysis and decision support without requiring cloud connectivity, an important consideration for secure, regulated manufacturing environments

Automated reporting that delivers maintenance summaries, trend analysis, and performance metrics directly to the teams and systems that need them

Intelligent data movement that connects OmniView insights to broader enterprise platforms, from ERP and CMMS systems to facility dashboards, ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time

"Our customers have relied on Apex and Mighty Lube to keep their conveyor systems running. With Solace Agent Mesh, we've taken the OmniView platform to an entirely new level, delivering intelligence that helps manufacturers make smarter and faster decisions," said Anthony P. Brown, Founder and Vice-President, Apex Lubrication LLC. "This is the kind of real-time operational visibility that the industry has been moving toward. Maintenance teams gain confidence in the data they're acting on, and plant operators gain a clearer picture of facility-wide reliability."

"Apex Lubrication has the domain expertise, the hardware, and the machine learning platform; what they needed was a real-time, event-driven solution that could move data intelligently across systems, both in the cloud and on-premises," said Paul Fitzpatrick, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Solace. "We're proud to see Apex and Mighty Lube invest their trust in Solace Agent Mesh to power real-time conveyor intelligence for some of the world's most demanding production environments."

About Apex Lubrication LLC:

Apex Lubrication LLC is a specialized industrial technology company built on decades of expertise in conveyor lubrication, chain monitoring, and plant reliability. Working alongside Mighty Lube, Apex supports some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers and large-scale production facilities. Its OmniView platform combines machine learning, real-time data analysis, and enterprise integration to help manufacturers reduce downtime, improve maintenance response, and extend the life of conveyor assets. Learn more at apexlube.com

About Solace:

Solace is a real-time data platform for the agent-native enterprise. The Solace Platform combines an event mesh, real-time stream processing, and agentic AI in one experience, connecting every application, cloud, partner, and edge, turning raw events into real-time context, and powering AI agents in production. RBC Capital Markets, Bosch, Heineken, PSA Singapore, United Airlines, Schwarz Group and hundreds more enterprises rely on Solace to operate in real-time. Independent, focused, and purpose-built for the enterprise, Solace is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices around the world. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts:

David DeRosa

Solace

[email protected]

(343) 996-1630

Jamie Kightley

IBA International

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1572 757932

SOURCE Solace Corporation