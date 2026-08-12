Apex Media Expands In Touch+ Broadcast Reach with WACX Launch in Central Florida

In Touch+ Brings 24/7 Faith and Family Programming to Millions Across Orlando and Daytona Beach Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries, has now expanded its reach across Central Florida. Through a distribution expansion led by Apex Media, a three-decade leader in ministry media strategy, the faith and family programming is now available on WACX SuperChannel 55, serving the Orlando-Daytona Beach market. The full-power commercial broadcast station will allow viewers to seamlessly access the teachings of renowned teacher Dr. Charles Stanley and other like-minded Christian leaders.

The launch in the Central Florida region, the 15th largest in the U.S., aligns with In Touch Ministries' deliberate strategy to expand broadcast distribution in markets where strong viewer engagement signals clear demand for its programming. WACX itself is a locally owned, faith-based broadcaster with deep roots in the territory, reaching over 3.5 million people with its over-the-air signal. The addition of In Touch+ complements the network's rapidly growing footprint across dozens of streaming, cable, satellite, and broadcast platforms worldwide.

"WACX has a longstanding commitment to inspirational programming, making it a natural home for In Touch+ and its growing audience," said Carrie Hartunian, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "Securing a 24/7 broadcast presence in a market of this scale gives millions of people simple, over-the-air access to trusted biblical teaching that will strengthen their faith."

On WACX, In Touch+ will occupy channel position 55.7 with an around-the-clock broadcast. Those tuning in via cellphone or computer can visit www.superchannel.com for high-definition video streaming. In Touch+ brings more than 15,000 titles within its library to the station. Locally, it also can be found on Comcast Florida, along with DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and more.

To learn more about In Touch Ministries and find where to watch, visit www.intouch.org.

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org.

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Hartunian Smith

480-596-6320

[email protected]

SOURCE Apex Media Partners