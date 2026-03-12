Apex Media Partners Brings In Touch+ Biblical Programming to Comcast Northeast

Subscribers in the Cable Provider's Largest Region Can Now Access the Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries, is continuing its partnership with Comcast with a launch on Comcast Northeast. With programming designed to inspire viewers to deepen their relationship with the Lord through the teachings of renowned minister Dr. Charles Stanley, the expansion brings In Touch+ to millions of subscribers in the most densely populated area of the U.S. This includes the powerhouse corridor of Greater New England, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia, the home of Comcast's headquarters.

With Comcast Northeast the largest region for the traditional cable provider, the addition marks the latest in an ongoing partnership for In Touch+ by Apex Media. The leader in ministry media strategy and execution has overseen its expansion to other regions including Comcast Florida, Comcast West, Comcast Houston, and Big South and earlier this month, Comcast Heartland. The partnership makes it possible for viewers to access In Touch+ wherever it's most convenient for them, including at home through their TV with a voice remote or on the go via the Xfinity Stream app on their mobile device.

"Our partnership with Comcast continues to open new doors for viewers seeking trusted biblical teaching," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "Launching on Comcast Northeast brings In Touch+ into one of the most influential and densely populated regions in the country, expanding access to Dr. Charles Stanley's timeless messages for millions more households."

With over 15,000-plus titles in its library, In Touch+ will reach subscribers of Comcast Northeast in other key urban centers including Baltimore, Hartford, Pittsburgh, and Manchester. For non-Comcast subscribers, In Touch+ can be accessed on a variety of other platforms like DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and more.

To learn more about In Touch Ministries and find where to watch, visit www.intouch.org.

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org.

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com.

