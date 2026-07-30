Apex Media Partners Expands International Access to In Touch+ Programming Through Eutelsat's HOTBIRD Satellites

Viewers Across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East Can Now Easily Access the Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries, is expanding its international reach through a new partnership with Eutelsat's HOTBIRD Satellites. The agreement brings the faith-based programming of renowned minister Dr. Charles Stanley to viewers in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. The partnership makes In Touch+ available to more than 57 million direct-to-home households served by Eutelsat's HOTBIRD satellite system at 13° East. Additional distribution is also made possible through cable operators, IPTV networks including Polsat, Sky and Nova, and other affiliated providers.

Apex Media, a leader in ministry media strategy, was instrumental in bringing the partnership together with Eutelsat. The massive broadcasting system distributes more than 900 channels, including nearly 600 in high definition, which also includes international news, entertainment and sports. Viewers will have access to more than 15,000-plus titles of content from Dr. Stanley and other like-minded faith leaders. Themes include practical faith, biblical principles, prayer, forgiveness, relationships and spiritual growth, each designed to strengthen one's relationship with the Lord.

"The mission of In Touch Ministries has always been to help people on a global level to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ, and by partnering with Eutelsat, we are able to do exactly that," said Carrie Hartunian, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "The Bible is universal, and In Touch+ brings its timeless teachings and messages of encouragement to people wherever they are, whenever they need it."

In recent months, Apex Media has also supported the continued expansion of In Touch+ across the United States through distribution agreements with Comcast. It also brought the programming to platforms like DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and more.

To learn more about In Touch Ministries and find where to watch, visit www.intouch.org.

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org.

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Hartunian Smith

480-596-6320

[email protected]

SOURCE Apex Media Partners