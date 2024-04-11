Apex Media Partners Announces In Touch+ FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee

The Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley Debuted on the App's In Touch+ Channel on March 19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch Ministries, the longtime Christian evangelical organization with a mission to spread the good news of Jesus Christ with people around the world, has added an even bigger platform to share its message. Launched on March 19, Amazon Freevee customers are now able to stream the sound biblical teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley and other thoughtfully considered, like-minded ministries on the In Touch+ channel.

Launched in 1972 as a radio and television ministry, Atlanta-based In Touch Ministries has since grown to include a massive library of programs, which will all be available for viewing on In Touch+. Guiding the organization through its expansion to Freevee and the ever-evolving media landscape is Apex Media Partners, with its 30 years of trusted leadership in ministry media strategy and execution. Prime Video is available on 1.5 billion devices across the globe, while In Touch Ministries' messaging and resources are offered in multiple languages.

"The launch on Freevee is a pivotal moment for In Touch Ministries and its commitment to spread the message of the Gospel beyond the four walls of the Church, now allowing it to reach an unprecedented number of viewers near and far," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "Unlike traditional TV channels, paid programming is not available on live streaming platforms, making this space even more valuable to its viewers. Whether you've long been a follower of Dr. Stanley, or this will be your first time hearing him, there is no doubt his word will resonate."

Freevee will serve as the premier linear streaming home for Dr. Stanley and a diverse collection of the ministry's content partners. Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST Channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org.

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org.

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com.

