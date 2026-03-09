In Touch+ Biblical Programming Expands Access to Comcast Heartland

Apex Media Partners is Bringing the Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley to Network Cable Subscribers in the Midwest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries , is continuing to expand its partnership with Comcast and is now available in the Comcast Heartland region. The biblical programming, which features the teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley with a library of 15,000-plus titles, will now reach subscribers in locations including Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky. With a high concentration of traditional pay television subscribers across the Midwest, viewers will be able to enjoy consistent access to the channel, whether at home or on the go.

The Comcast Heartland launch marks the latest in an ongoing partnership with the leading traditional cable provider and was made possible by Apex Media . With over three decades of experience, Apex Media is a leader in ministry media strategy and execution, continuing to bring In Touch+ to viewers across the nation. This includes subscribers of Comcast Florida and Comcast West this winter, and previously, Comcast Houston and Comcast Big South, making up the entire network footprint of nearly 10 million viewers.

"In Touch Ministries is dedicated to helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ and we are thrilled to be able to extend In Touch+ to Comcast subscribers in key markets including Detroit, Indianapolis and Louisville," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "We are honored to continue expanding access to the timeless teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley so more viewers can be encouraged and strengthened in their faith."

For Comcast Heartland subscribers watching at home and wanting a hands-free experience, they can use their Xfinity remote and speak "In Touch+" to turn directly to the programming. They can also access the channel on their mobile devices through the Xfinity Stream application, available on Google Play or the Apple Store. The Comcast partnership follows the expansion of In Touch+ to other platforms including DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and more.

To learn more about In Touch Ministries. and find where to watch, visit www.intouch.org .

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com .

Media Contact:

Carrie Hartunian Smith

480.596.6320

[email protected]

SOURCE Apex Media Partners