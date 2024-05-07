APEX Orthopedics Investments Launches to Revolutionize Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Industry

AURORA, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Orthopedics Investments, a groundbreaking asset management company dedicated to fostering innovation in the foot and ankle orthopedic sector, announces its establishment. Led by a team of experts and located in the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus, APEX Orthopedics Investments is poised to transform orthopedic device development.

Founded by CEO and President Christopher Banas, along with Chairman of the Board Murray Penner, MD, FRCSC; Chief Medical Officer Greg Berlet, MD, FRCSC, FAOA, FAAOS; and Chief Innovation Officer Stephen Brigido, DPM, FACFAS, APEX Orthopedics Investments is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. This group brings over four decades of collective experience in successful product development, having launched 200+ products, generating a cumulative revenue of USD 3 billion.

Focused on investing in and incubating Class II and Class III device innovations, APEX Orthopedics Investments is committed to driving novel solutions in fixation hardware, midfoot arthrodesis, midfoot arthroplasty, and Achilles tendon. The company currently boasts 12 pending patents in the United States and internationally, along with 73 invention disclosures.

"Our mission at APEX Orthopedics Investments is to catalyze innovation within the foot and ankle orthopedic industry," stated Chris Banas, CEO and President of APEX Orthopedics Investments. "Through strategic investments and incubation, we aim to revolutionize patient care and outcomes while empowering orthopedic professionals with cutting-edge solutions."

APEX Orthopedics Investments has organized its intellectual property into four distinct portfolio companies, each focused on addressing critical needs within the field. These portfolio companies are poised to drive significant advancements and improvements in orthopedic care.

To learn more about APEX Orthopedics Investments and its transformative work, please visit www.APEXortho.net.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christopher E. Banas

CEO & President

APEX Orthopedics Investments, LLC

Phone: (970) 333-9758

Email: [email protected]

About APEX Orthopedics Investments:

APEX Orthopedics Investments is an asset management company dedicated to developing Class II and III device innovations within the foot and ankle orthopedic industry. With a focus on driving advancements in fixation hardware, midfoot arthrodesis, midfoot arthroplasty, and Achilles tendon solutions, APEX Orthopedics Investments aims to revolutionize patient care and outcomes while empowering orthopedic professionals with cutting-edge solutions. Based in Aurora, Colorado, the company brings together a team of experts with over four decades of collective experience in product development, having launched 200+ products, yielding a combined revenue of USD 3 billion.

SOURCE Apex Orthopedics Investments, LLC