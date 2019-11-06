Apex Physics Partners Announces Major Expansion in Southwest Through Partnership With Radcom Associates

"Michael and Keith respect us as practice leaders," says Lyle Wilson, MS, DABR, president of Radcom Associates, "and we believe our reputation for quality physics, developing meaningful partnerships with our clients, and our unique company culture will be preserved as we work together to achieve our collective vision for medical physics."

"We've known Lyle and John [Sadler] for more than three years, and they've been open to sharing their vision for the future of medical physics and ideas for how to build a well-run medical physics practice," says Michael Curry, CEO of Apex. "We've built a relationship over the years, and now we're in a position to support their vision for Radcom and share their ideas with other Apex practice leaders."

"We're pleased to partner with Apex because we can continue to lead the practice we've built with the support of people who have significant experience with business operations," says John Sadler, MS, DABR, vice president and partner of Radcom Associates. "The Apex partnership also affords us the time, as well as the structure, to collaborate with like-minded practice leaders for the benefit of our practice and the medical physics industry as a whole."

"As part of our long-term strategy to create more opportunity for aspiring medical physicists, we've been thoughtful about how residency programs can help us achieve this goal," says Keith Burns, president of APP. "By partnering with Radcom Associates, we have access to a best-in-class residency program as a blueprint for other planned residency programs in the markets that Apex serves."

The addition of Radcom Associates brings the rapidly growing Apex Physics Partners team to 53 medical physicists (up from 10 in 2014). APP practices now serve more than 2,600 clients throughout the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southwest, supporting many of the best-regarded health systems, imaging networks, private practices and research facilities in the country.

Apex Physics Partners (www. apexphysicspartners .com) is a medical physics business services support organization. Through the Apex Physics Support Group, partner physics practices receive an array of support services including client services, accounting/finance, sales, marketing, human resources, recruiting, information technology, data analytics, vendor management, legal and insurance.

Radcom Associates (www.radcomassociates.com ) is a full-service medical physics consulting company specializing in providing diagnostic radiological physics, nuclear medicine physics and radiation safety, with specialized expertise in all imaging modalities, to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and cancer centers throughout the Southwest.

