Apex Physics Partners Promotes Jessica Perovic To Vice President Of Finance

"Jessica will play a major role in our growth as we partner with market-leading medical physics practices across the country and continue to share our expertise in business operations," says Michael Curry, CEO of APP.

Perovic joined Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics (KGHP), an Apex Physics Partner company, in 2016 and served as director of finance and client services.

Prior to joining KGHP, Perovic was assistant vice president and finance department manager for Euler Hermes, a multinational trade credit insurance company and $3 billion division of Allianz SE. In addition to fulfilling her accounting and finance responsibilities, she helped determine risk by analyzing financials of companies and their partners worldwide, taking into account industry trends and country risk.

Perovic graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a bachelor of science in accounting. She passed the CPA exam in Kentucky before moving to Maryland. She is OpEx Six Sigma trained and a member of Financial Executives International.

About Apex Physics Partners

Apex Physics Partners (www. apexphysicspartners .com) is a medical physics business services support organization. Through the Apex Physics Support Group, partner practices receive an array of support services including client services, accounting/finance, sales, marketing, human resources, recruiting, information technology, data analytics, vendor management, legal and insurance.

About Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Towson, Maryland, Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics (www.kruegergilbert.com) is a market-leading, full-service, comprehensive diagnostic medical and health physics consulting group and an Apex Physics Partner company. KGHP's client-focused team of physicists provides critical compliance services to some of the most progressive hospitals, imaging networks, private practices and research facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Media Contact:

Michael Curry, CEO

Telephone: (410) 339-5447

mcurry@apexphysicspartners.com

SOURCE Apex Physics Partners

Related Links

https://www.apexphysicspartners.com

