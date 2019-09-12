Apex Plastics Acquires Juice Merchandising Corporation

BROOKFIELD, Mo., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Plastics is pleased to announce the recent purchase of Juice Merchandising Corporation, also known as JMC. Apex has had a long-standing and successful partnership with JMC as the manufacturer of their juice bottles. Apex will continue to offer JMC's product line to their customers.

Additionally, Apex is excited to announce that by the end of the year, they are expanding their clear PET Bottle line to 59, 32, and 16 oz sizes. The PET Bottles are supplied with a premium tamper evidence closure in place.

"We look forward to the opportunity to work directly with JMC's customers in supplying their existing bottle needs," said Damon Neff, President of Apex Plastics. "We are also very excited to show those customers our new line of PET bottles."

Apex is always researching and developing new products to introduce and expand its product lines, to offer their customs a variety of options.

About Apex Plastics

Plastics blow molding manufacturer, Apex Plastics, specializes in low-cost, high-quality custom and proprietary blow-molded bottles, containers and shapes. Apex was purchased by PCE in 1993. The company is equipped to handle a wide variety of run sizes and configurations. For more information, visit http://www.apexplastics.com.

PCE Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1993, has three divisions with manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics are located in Lincoln, NE, while Apex Plastics is located in Brookfield, MO. PCE, Inc., serves customers across the global and offers solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

SOURCE Apex Plastics

Related Links

https://www.apexplastics.com

